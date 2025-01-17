"If we beat them, it will be a good 2025 for us, in my opinion.

Former Pompey centre-half Sean Raggett encouraged Cohen Bramall to join John Mousinho’s men. Picture: Jim Brailsford

SEAN Raggett could be named in a Rotherham United matchday 18 for the first time in seven weeks when Rotherham take on Charlton Athletic this weekend.

The centre-half hasn't played since the December 3 win over Lincoln City but manager Steve Evans says the 30-year-old is finally available again after undergoing keyhole surgery on a knee injury.

"He's training today," the Millers boss said this morning. "There's no reason why he won't be in the squad tomorrow."

Hakeem Odoffin and Zak Zules have been performing impressively together at the heart of the defence so, providing they are fit, the best Raggett can hope for is a place on the bench.

Rotherham United centre-half Sean Raggett. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Evans may have a full complement to choose from for the League One clash, despite some players feeling the effects of a hard-fought triumph over Chesterfield in the Vertu Trophy on Tuesday night.

"We've got a few niggles," he said. "It was quite a tough game for the boys, quite bruising.

"Everyone is out on the training ground today, but one or two we have a little eye on. We'll see how they are. We're in relatively good shape."

The 13th-placed Millers are seeking to extend their unbeaten run to six matches while Nathan Jones' Addicks side – two spots higher in the standings – arrive at AESSEAL New York Stadium with three wins and three draws from their last six third-tier outings.

Rotherham could move into the top half of the table for the first time this season if they win and Evans believes a third successive victory in eight days would be a portent for better things to come in the rest of the campaign.

The Millers drew 1-1 with the visitors in September and the boss is braced for a hard test for his improving outfit.

"I know how tough tomorrow will be," he said. "Charlton were by far the better side against a Championship team on Tuesday even though they lost in the FA Cup at Preston North End.

"If we beat them, it will be a good 2025 for us, in my opinion.

"I said in December that the objective in January was to be in the top half of the table and trying to press the top ten. From the top ten, you then have a different (play-offs) objective."

ONE TO WATCH

Midfielder Conor Coventry has made 26 appearances for Charlton this season, scoring one goal. The former West Ham United prospect helped Rotherham stay in the Championship in the 2022/23 campaign in a loan spell under Matt Taylor. The 24-year-old signed for the Addicks for an undisclosed fee last January and made 17 League One appearances last term.

FORM GUIDE

Charlton: DWWWDL

Millers: LDWDWW

A goalless league home draw with Reading for the Addicks was followed by Tuesday's 2-1 FA Cup defeat at Preston North End.

PAST MEETINGS

Sep 7 2024, League One: Charlton 1 Millers 1

Liam Kelly

Apr 9 2022, League One: Millers 0 Charlton 1

Nov 2 2021, League One: Charlton 1 Millers 1

Mickel Miller

Apr 2 2018, Charlton 3 Millers 1

Richard Wood

Aug 16 2017, League One: Millers 0 Charlton 2

OPPOSITION BOSS

Nathan Jones turned down the Rotherham hot-seat last season before joining Charlton in February. The Addicks are in mid-table after being in a play-off place in the early stages of the season. The 51-year-old’s best work as a boss has been done in two spells at Luton Town while stints with Stoke City and Southampton didn't work out. He led the Hatters to League Two promotion in 2018 and took them to the Championship play-offs in 2022.

MAN IN THE MIDDLE

Darren Drysdale is an experienced official and is in his 21st season on the EFL list. Born in Lincolnshire, the 53-year-old is a sergeant in the RAF at Waddington. He has risen as high as the Championship as a referee and been an assistant ref in the Premier League. In 15 matches this term, he has shown 46 yellow cards and no reds. He last took charge of a Rotherham match in February 2022 when the Millers won 2-0 at Sheffield Wednesday.

THE ODDS

A Millers win is 11/8 while Charlton are 2/1 to leave New York with all three points. A draw is 9/4. Each club have 14 wins in 39 contests between them since 1958.