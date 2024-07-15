Grant Hall in action for Rotherham United at Bristol City last season. Picture: Jim Brailsford

GRANT Hall is targeting a first promotion of his career as the Rotherham United old boy bids to put his Millers injury nightmare behind him.

The centre-half has dropped down two divisions to join League Two Swindon Town following an abject Championship relegation season in South Yorkshire in which he made only eight appearances.

The Robins have taken a gamble on a player who was kept in the treatment room by hamstring issues and then a hip problem and released by Rotherham at the end of last term.

The Brighton-based defender has spent most of his 13 years as a pro in the second tier with the likes of Queens Park Rangers and Middlesbrough and is happy to play in a lower division in search of an achievement that has so far eluded him.

“I had a really good conversation with (Town boss) Mark Kennedy before I signed and he was very keen for me to come,” the 32-year-old said.

“He sold me the aspirations of the club. He said Swindon want to be challenging at the top end of the table and hopefully get promoted.

“That is something that I haven’t got on my CV yet and is something that I would love to add. When you look back on your career, you want those successes you can show your kids.”

Swindon, who finished 19th in League Two last season, have not disclosed the length of his contract.

Hall joined the Millers on a year-long loan from Middlesbrough in the summer of 2022, when Paul Warne was still in charge, and went on to play 21 times as they survived in the Championship under Warne's successor, Matt Taylor.

Even though the player had suffered injury absences in that campaign, he was given a 12-month permanent contract by Taylor only to then spend most of his time on the sidelines.

The player has his fingers crossed that his move to a club where he spent a season on loan in 2013/14 will bring him a change in fitness fortune.

“I hope that I can play a big role and bring a lot of experience to the team," he said. "I want to help the younger boys and even the older lads: try to push them.”