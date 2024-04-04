g

The duo have missed the last two matches with calf and hamstring problems respectively but are closing in on returns.

Boss Leam Richardson today described them as "touch and go" for the clash at AESSEAL New York Stadium where the bottom-placed Millers must win to avoid their impending relegation being confirmed.

"There's a possibility they could be available," the head coach said.

The prognosis is less encouraging for other players who are carrying injuries and striker Jordan Hugill (knee), midfielder Christ Tiehi (pelvis) and centre-backs Tyler Blackett (hamstring) and Grant Hall (hip) remain sidelined.

Tiehi, having initially thought his season was over, could feature at some stage in the last six matches.

“I think this game will come too quickly for him but he is working hard and making progress,” Richardson said.

Hall, who has played only six times this term and has been absent since December, shows no sign of being fit for duty.

“It's still an ongoing issue for Grant,” Richardson said. “It's frustrating for him.”

With his one-year contract coming to an end, the 32-year-old may have worn a Rotherham shirt for the last time, and the same could apply to Blackett who was on the bench last month after more than five months out only to then pull his hamstring in his other leg during the recent international break.

“It's not looking great for Tyler,” Richardson said.

Meanwhile, the Millers picked up new injuries in Easter Monday's home contest with Millwall that brought them their first victory of 2024 and boosted spirits going into tomorrow's Sky TV showdown.

The boss wasn't naming names but is expecting to make changes against Argyle who have just sacked head coach Ian Foster and are fighting for their second-tier survival after a run of only one win in their last 12 fixtures.

“There's a couple of knocks and bruises,” Richardson said. “We've got to shuffle the pack a little bit again.