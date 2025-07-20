Rotherham United's Zak Jules up against former Millers loanee Kieffer Moore during the match against Sheffield United. Picture: Jim Brailsford

THE gold shirts belonged to Rotherham United, the gold stars went to the opposition who were far, far superior to any that will be seen at AESSEAL New York Stadium in League One next season.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Facing the might of Sheffield United in a derby friendly was a worthy experience for the Millers but also a chastening one after the Blades had headed across the Parkway with a coachload of talent in their midst.

Home boss Matt Hamshaw namechecked some of it …

“I can't stand here and say I wouldn't want Gus Hamer, Tom Cannon, Tyrese Campbell or Andre Brooks in my team, because I would. They're top players,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The manager of four months was assessing a game in which his side gave a decent account of themselves up to the break before taking a heavy-legged battering after it.

“It was disappointing, if I'm being honest,” Hamshaw said. “However, we were up against top-class opposition in all areas of the pitch.

“I've just spoken to the players and said we have to learn to learn from that and know what good looks like. I've said all summer that I can't come in, click my fingers and suddenly we can compete at that level. Sheffield United will be top-end Championship next season.”

The gold attire with a black ‘V’ was a nod to the Millers' centenary year, a throwback to the strip worn back in 1925 when clubs called Town and County decided they would be better United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As play commenced, ‘Like a greasy chip butty’ was bellowed by a horde of away fans, singing the song they pinched from the Millers many years ago.

Even greasier than said butty was the pitch after several hours of rain in the build-up to Saturday's clash.

It made for slick, fast football, which suited two slick, fast Blades sides. Yes, two sides. They changed their entire 11 at half-time when Rotherham – still with plenty of recruitment to do – could make only a triple substitution and then, later, turn to fledgling pros just out of the academy.

From the off, Rotherham were all right and the visitors significantly better. Ryan ran at Joe and there was only One winner as the Blades attacker ghosted past Millers man Rafferty as part of a slaloming run that brought the first goal in the 15th minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hamshaw's men had their moments, finding space down both flanks but wasting good positions with poor crossing, while, at the other end, Cameron Dawson was kept on his toes by Ehije Ukaki, One and Louie Marsh.

New boys Dru Yearwood, on the day his signing was confirmed, Dan Gore and Lenny Agbaire all gave reason for optimism.

“I thought that in the first half at times we should have been much, much better on the ball,” the boss said. “We had great opportunities and I think we showed a little bit of inexperience.

“As the game progressed, Sheffield United seemed to get stronger. I'm really disappointed with all the goals we conceded. They were all avoidable, we were a little bit soft.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Campbell added a second goal with an assured finish four minutes after the restart and when Agbaire went off on the hour mark to leave a large gap in the backline Rotherham's race was run.

Against tiring legs and wearying wills, Brooks ran in and made it three, then Cannon's free-kick somehow squirted past Dawson – who'd earlier kept out a blast from New York old boy Femi Seriki – into the bottom corner.

It was a first defeat for the Millers after three wins against lesser sides.

“I'm disappointed to get beaten 5-0, as I'm sure the fans are,” Hamshaw said. “However, it's a pre-season game. We've got a couple of weeks left and hopefully getting some new bodies in next week will reinvigorate the group.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was quickly at pains to stress that, generally, it's been an encouraging summer in S60.

“It’s not that we're too down, by the way – I'm making it sound like we're getting relegated,” he said. “It's just that whenever you get beaten this heavily it's difficult to take.”

Rotherham will learn better lessons in defeat than they did from previous wins. The talk can be tougher, the truth delivered more bluntly and accepted more easily when failings have been so evidently exposed.

Hamshaw and his staff won't be holding back tomorrow at Roundwood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We'll get a lot more out of the match debrief than the previous ones when we were able to say ‘This was good, that was good’,” he said.

“There were a lot of things that, moving forward, will be beneficial for the group. I think we got a little bit ‘leggy’ and the fact that we're a little bit low on numbers contributed to that. I'm asking players to do a lot of things that they haven't been used to.

“The fact that Sheffield United could change all of their team at half-time spoke volumes. We could make only three changes and then were putting on young lads at the end. That's great for them but also highlights where we are at the minute.”

The clock ticked painfully down and the colour of Rotherham's jerseys faded yet a little further as O'Hare wrapped up the Blades' golden day with an 85th-minute, roof-of-the-net flourish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hamshaw used the ‘f’ word. No, he wasn't swearing. Pre-season is all about fitness.

For the Millers, though, in that long, hard, shadow-chasing second half, the ‘f’ word was fatigue.

Rotherham (3 1-4-2): Cameron Dawson; Joe Rafferty, Lenny Agbaire (Jack Holmes 61), Zak Jules; Dru Yearwood (Liam Kelly H-T); Shaun McWilliams (James Clarke 81), Kian Spence (Joe Powell H-T), Dan Gore (Josh Benson H-T), Reece James; Sam Nombe, Jordan Hugill (Kane Richardson 81). Subs not used: Ted Cann, Lewis Clarke, Ben Scothern, Reece Wilson.

Sheffield United first half (4-1-3-2): Adam Davies; Dovydas Sasnauskas, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Rhy Norrington-Davies, Harrison Burrows; Sydie Peck; Ehije Ukaki, Louie Marsh, Gustavo Hamer; Kieffer Moore, Ryan One. Subs not used: Luke Faxon, Evan Easton, Billy Blacker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Second half (4-1-3-2): Ivo Grbic; Femi Seriki, Tyler Bindon, Jack Robinson, Sam McCallum; Owen Hampson; Andre Brooks, Callum O'Hare, Jefferson Caceres; Tyrese Campbell, Tom Cannon. Subs not used: Luke Faxon, Evan Easton, Billy Blacker.

Goals: One 15, Campbell 49, Brooks 63, Cannon 71, O’Hare 85 (Sheffield United)

Referee: James Bell (Sheffield)

Attendance: 6,009 (3,259)