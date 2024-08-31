Time was almost up when Wilks took aim, left fly and saw the ball nestle in the back of the net.

Christ Tiehi returns to the Rotherham United side against Huddersfield Town. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United 2 ...

It was a glorious sight on the scoreboard at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

The Millers bagged their first goals in League One combat this season at the fourth time of asking and saw off one of the division's pace-setters into the bargain.

After falling behind to ten-man opposition in the second half, they produced a grandstand finish to fight back, take all three points and end Huddersfield Town's 100 per cent record.

Captain Jonson Clarke-Harris struck a second-half penalty and Mallik Wilks fired home a 90th-minute winner in front of a jubilant home crowd. Rotherham are up and running.

They almost went in front after only three minutes through a superb run and shot from Sam Nombe.

The striker chased down Dillon Phillips' long clearance, beat Town debutant Nigel Lonwijk near the corner flag and ran in on goal to force a fine stop from Lee Nicholls with a curling effort from a tight angle.

On a sunny day at New York, the Millers had the better of the opening exchanges but Joe Powell wasted two set-piece opportunities to cause further danger.

The visitors were threatening in and around the box on occasion but required too many touches and didn't manage an effort on target.

It took a superb save to deny Rotherham on 23 minutes when Liam Kelly crossed, Wilks headed down and Clarke-Harris's goalbound attempt was somehow kept out by Nicholls' outstretched hand.

Soon afterwards, Clarke-Harris shaped to shoot but had the ball picked off his boot at the last moment by Michal Helik.

Lasse Sorsensen shot low and wide for the visitors before Kelly fired just over at the other end from around 20 yards.

A goal wouldn't come for Rotherham and it wouldn't come for Huddersfield either as Tom Leeds spurned the contest's best chance so far, heading too high from 'must score' range.

Christ Tiehi had recovered from a groin issue and the midfielder came straight back into the side while Clarke-Harris was preferred to Jordan Hugill up front.

Town - who, like Rotherham, were hit by injuries - had four former Millers men in their squad, with Ben Wiles, Mickel Miller and Josh Koroma starting and Danny Ward named on the bench.

McCart headed over within seconds of the restart as the home side attacked the North Stand.

New York roused itself and there were chants from the kop as Rotherham continued on the front foot, but the next opportunity fell to old boy Wiles who whistled a 20-yard effort wide.

The decibel level rose higher as Nombe ran in on goal only for Lonwijk to pull off a crucial block and then Powell's goalbound shot was deflected wide.

Hakeem Odoffin headed off target and still that elusive first goal wouldn't come.

Huddersfield were reduced to ten men in the 72nd minute when Ward led with his head on McCart and received a straight red while the Rotherham defender was on the ground holding his face.

Yet the visitors took the lead only two minutes later when Joe Hodge found the bottom corner.

It was against the run of play and Millers looked crestfallen but, to their credit, they hit back immediately and that first league goal finally came as Clarke-Harris finished unerringly from the spot after Wilks had been tripped.

Odoffin should have put Rotherham ahead with a close-range header, Powell drove the ball off target. No matter, something special was to come.

The home team were now completely dominant and a member of Huddersfield's backroom staff became the second man to see red when he kept the ball in the dugout to try to stem the tide.

Time was almost up when Wilks took aim, left fly and saw the ball nestle in the back of the net.

Rotherham United 2 …

How New York roared.

Lovely.

Rotherham (4-3-1-2): Dillon Phillips; Hakeem Odoffin, Cameron Humphreys, Jamie McCart, Reece James; Christ Tiehi (Shaun McWilliams 90+6), Liam Kelly, Joe Powell; Mallik Wilks; Jonson Clarke-Harris (Jordan Hugill 85), Sam Nombe (Esapa Osong 90+2). Subs not used: Cameron Dawson, Alex MacDonald, Zak Jules, Joe Hungbo.

Huddersfield (3-5-2): Lee Nicholls;Tom Lees, Michal Helik, Nigel Lonwijk (Josh Ruffels 85); Lasse Sorensen, Antony Evans (Joe Hodge 67), Jonathan Hogg, Ben Wiles, Mickel Miller; Callum Marshall (Danny Ward 67), Josh Koroma (Ollie Turton 85). Subs not used: Chris Maxwell, Rhys Healey, Jaheim Headley, Tom Iorpenda.

Goals: Hodge 74 (Huddersfield); Clarke-Harris pen 77, Wilks 90 (Rotherham).

Referee: Seb Stockbridge (Tyne and Wear).

Attendance: 10,404 (2,170).