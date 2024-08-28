Trialist goalkeeper Giosue Bellagambi. Picture: Jim Brailsford

PLANS to add a third goalkeeper to their ranks have been shelved by Rotherham United after a deal for trialist Giosue Bellagambi failed to materialise.

Manager Steve Evans says that terms were offered to the former Huddersfield Town youngster but there has been no progress and the 22-year-old has been training elsewhere.

“We've not heard much more about it so we're good to go as we are with two excellent number ones,” he said. “I feel comfortable about it.”

Bellagambi, a Uganda international, made two trial appearances earlier this month and would have provided back-up to Dillon Phillips and Cameron Dawson had he signed.

The summer transfer window closes on Friday but the Millers can bring in another shot-stopper after the deadline if either of their senior duo are hit by injury or illness.

“With the goalkeeping department, you have the option to do an emergency loan if you need cover,” Evans said.

Meanwhile, the boss delivered a fitness update on a trio of missing key men as the Millers gear up for Saturday's League One Yorkshire derby with Huddersfield Town at AESSEAL New York Stadium which is being screened by Sky TV.

Centre-half Sean Raggett has been out with a knee twist since August 13, right-back Joe Rafferty hasn't featured since August 10 opening day because of a groin issue and a groin problem has seen Christ Tiehi sit out the last two games.

“Raggett has a chance for Saturday, Tiehi has a chance, probably Rafferty less so,” Evans said.

“It will be very much determined by whether they get two full days of training ahead of the weekend.”

Evans says the players have to be ready to join in full training tomorrow to stake a claim for selection.

“We can't be coming in on Friday and doing a little bit with them and then declaring them fit and available for a big game at New York live on TV,” he said.

“All three are on the grass. It's just about degrees of being fit for competitive, first-team games.”