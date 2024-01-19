A STRIKE described as a “goal of a lifetime” has cost Rotherham United midfielder Sam Clucas a Championship award.

The free-agent signing was among the nominations for the Sky Bet prize for the second tier's December's Goal of the Month for his superb volley in the 1-1 draw with Sunderland at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

However, he was beaten by Ipswich Town's Wes Burn's who rounded off a stunning piece of team play with a quality strike in the Tractor Boys' 2-1 home win over Coventry City

Conor Chaplin’s whipped pass and a five-player move were topped by the winger's banana shot off the outside of his right boot.

Sky Sports TV pundit Don Goodman, who was part of the judging panel, said: “This was the goal of a lifetime for Burn. It was inventive, skilful and hugely unfortunate for the other candidates who in any other month may have had a chance of winning.

“This strike has to be considered one of the favourites for Goal of the Season.”

“The whole attacking move was worth applauding but the finish from Burns was out of this world. He cut inside with purpose and showed incredible technique to bend the ball beyond the keeper.”

Other players in the running were Watford’s Wesley Hoedt and Leicester City's James Austin.