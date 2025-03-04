Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture: Jim Brailsford

MANAGER Steve Evans is hoping Sam Nombe is officially credited with the goal that tonight earned Rotherham United their second win in a matter of days.

The Millers triumphed 1-0 at AESSEAL New York Stadium against Leyton Orient to move within two points of the top half of League One.

The decisive 60th-minute moment when a shot from Louise Sibley was deflected into the North Stand net is being described by some news outlets as an own goal.

But Evans believes the decisive touch came from Nombe who scored twice in last Saturday's 3-2 triumph at Bristol Rovers.

“As far as I'm concerned, it's one Sam can claim for himself,” the boss said.

After back-to-back victories, Evans is feeling more hopeful about the future and is calling on his side to finish the campaign strongly.

“I think we’ve been really good in the last two games,” he said. “We should have won more convincingly at Bristol.

“We rode our luck a little bit against Orient and they rode their luck a little bit.

“There were two or three things I wanted to tweak at half-time and I think that, second half, we were very, very good. When we scored, we took over the game.

“There is a lot here to build on but there also is a lot to turn around.”

The Scot praised the impact of loanee Sibley who came off the bench just before the interval following an injury to Zak Jules.

“Louie does great for the goal,” he said. “We gave him the brief at halftime to drop into those areas. He played like the Louie I really love. It was a really energetic performance from him.”

Richie Wellens, boss of the ninth-placed visitors, voiced his frustration, saying: “There was too much pass, pass, pass from us. We have got to be ruthless and play forward quicker.

“With all the possession we had, we didn’t make enough chances. Against a team like Rotherham, you’re always one set-play or long ball away from giving the game away. Ultimately, that is what happened.

“I thought we responded well to going behind and played some good stuff in the last 20 minutes. We shouldn’t be losing this match.

“Too many times our play broke down. It’s a disappointing evening because our performance should have seen us get something out of the game.”