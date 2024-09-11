Rotherham United boss Steve Evans at the Charlton Athletic game. Picture Jim Brailsford.

STEVE Evans has hit back at an accusation made by a rival manager by telling him that he needs to get his head screwed back on!

Charlton Athletic boss Nathan Jones claimed that Rotherham United “didn't try to play” in the 1-1 draw between the clubs at the Valley last Saturday.

The comment drew a humorous response from Millers chief Evans who had watched his side enjoy the better of the League One contest and have more goal attempts than the Addicks while restricting the home team to only one effort on target.

The previous week. Jones had said after a 2-0 Charlton loss at Reading: “I'm raging off my nut.”

That sparked Evans into saying: “We all heard Nathan's interview when he said his head had fallen off. I don't think it's gone back on.

“He needs to go and speak to his coaching staff who felt they were very, very fortunate to get a point against us.

“Nathan, you're a good guy and a very good manager. Get to Screwfix and get your head screwed back on.”

Jones added about Rotherham: “They go into the frontline and get on second balls. They have sporadic attacks where you have to win the first balls and get on the seconds.”

It left Evans musing: “You shake your head in dismay at some of the comments you hear.”