The Irishman, who wrote himself into Millers folklore by scoring the promotion-clinching League One goal at Gillingham nine minutes into his debut in April 2022, has joined the third-tier Cumbrians for an undisclosed fee.

He had found game-time hard to come by in the Championship this season and never started a match under new boss Leam Richardson.

In all, he made 51 appearances for Rotherham after moving from League of Ireland Bohemians and scored six times.

He will link up with Millers centre-forward Josh Kayode who is on loan at Brunton Park.

The 27-year-old's departure is Rotherham's first activity of this transfer window's deadline day but the club are working hard on deals and arrivals are expected before the 11pm close of business.