Gary Rowett on why Rotherham United weren’t the right club for him
The former Millwall boss was a leading candidate during the Championship Millers' month-long search in November and December along with Nathan Jones and Mark Warburton.
He said the vacancy at AESSEAL New York Stadium hadn't been “quite the right opportunity”.
Rowett, previously in charge at Burton Albion, Birmingham City, Derby County and Stoke City, was available following his departure from the New Den after a stint in the Lions hot-seat between 2019 and October last year.
“There were discussions,” the former Millwall manager told the Second Tier podcast.
The Advertiser broke the news that there had been contact between him and Rotherham who also met with Jones and Warburton prior to offering the role to Richardson who was appointed on December 11.
Midlands-based Rowett says he is enjoying time away from the pressures of leading a side before making a return to the game.
“I'm not suggesting Rotherham now, I'm talking about in general,” he said. “I'm in no rush to jump into something that maybe isn't quite the right fit for me at the moment.
“I've been up and down the motorway for four years. Sometimes it's nice just to have a few months to sit back and evaluate and actually enjoy some football without the intensity of management.
“It was nice to have a Christmas at home for the first time in God knows how long.
“When the right opportunity comes along then I'll jump in with both feet and try to do what I've always done, which is to try to make a team better and more competitive. The opportunities I've had haven't quite been the right ones.”
Richardson has had an impact in his first month with the bottom-placed Millers, tightening them up defensively and closing the gap to safety to seven points with an unbeaten three-match run.