Full player ratings and match stats from Rotherham United 1 Swansea City 2
Millers (4-2-3-1)
Viktor Johansson: 8
More of the usual excellence from the goalkeeper. Made a number of big saves.
Lee Peltier: 6
Decent but he won't be happy with the part he played in Swansea's winner.
Daniel Ayala: 0
His sending-off was the key moment in the game. Madness from a player of his experience.
Hakeem Odoffin: 6
Not bad but didn't hit the heights that he has recently as a centre-half.
Seb Revan: 6
Better going forward than he was defending.
Christ Tiehi: 7
Made a contribution in defence and attack all through the game.
Jamie Lindsay: 7
Plenty of bite. The Scot isn't playing like someone just returning from injury.
Arvin Appiah: 5
Sacrificed at half-time as Rotherham regrouped and it was the right call. The winger hadn't done a great deal.
Ollie Rathbone: 7
Industrious and energetic but his side being a man down prevented him from having quite his customary influence. Led the charge when the ten men were looking like they might take an unlikely lead.
Cohen Bramall: 7
Made a difference in attack with his pace. Some threatening running had the Swans on the back foot.
Sam Nombe: 8
Looking sharper and more dangerous with every game he plays. Starting to justify that record transfer fee. Troubled the Swansea backline all afternoon with his pace, strength and persistence. A goal capped a very good display.
The subs
Sean Morrison (for Appiah H-T): 6
Pretty solid. His long throw is a good weapon for the Millers to have too.
Jordan Hugill (for Nombe 77): NA
Put himself about but things didn't quite happen for him.
Grant Hall (for Lindsay 77): NA
Looked rusty. Needs game-time, but isn't yet showing enough to earn that game-time after a prolonged lay-off.
Georgie Kelly (for Rathbone 85): NA
Huffed and puffed. Made a nuisance of himself but didn't get a sight of goal.
Tom Eaves (for Peltier 90+1):
A last throw of the dice that didn't pay off.
Not used: Dillon Phillips, Dexter Lembikisa, Ciaran McGuckin.
Swansea (4-1-4-1): Carl Rushworth 6; Josh Key 7, Ben Cabango 6, Harry Darling 7, Josh Tymon 6 (Bashir Humphreys 90+2); Matt Grimes 7; Jamie Paterson 7 (Liam Cullen 90+2), Jay Fulton 6, Charlie Patino 7 (Liam Walsh 67), Yannick Bolasie 5 (Jerry Yates 58, 7); Jamal Lowe 7. Subs not used: Andy Fisher, Kyle Naughton, Ollie Cooper, Sam Parker, Cameron Congreve.
Goals: Nombe 63 (Rotherham); Patino 45, Yates 73 (Swansea).
Referee: Josh Smith (Peterborough).
Attendance: 9,414 (495).
The stats
Possession: Millers 30 per cent, Swans 70
Goal attempts: Millers 7, Swans 19
On target: Millers 3, Swans 9
Corners: Millers 6, Swans 11
Fouls: Millers 9, Swans 9