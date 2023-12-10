Millers writer Paul Davis gives his verdict on the performances in the Championship clash at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Rotherham United's Daniel Ayala troops off the pitch after his 17th-minute dismissal against Swansea City at AESSEAL New York Stadium. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Viktor Johansson: 8

More of the usual excellence from the goalkeeper. Made a number of big saves.

Lee Peltier: 6

Decent but he won't be happy with the part he played in Swansea's winner.

Daniel Ayala: 0

His sending-off was the key moment in the game. Madness from a player of his experience.

Hakeem Odoffin: 6

Not bad but didn't hit the heights that he has recently as a centre-half.

Seb Revan: 6

Better going forward than he was defending.

Christ Tiehi: 7

Made a contribution in defence and attack all through the game.

Jamie Lindsay: 7

Plenty of bite. The Scot isn't playing like someone just returning from injury.

Arvin Appiah: 5

Sacrificed at half-time as Rotherham regrouped and it was the right call. The winger hadn't done a great deal.

Ollie Rathbone: 7

Industrious and energetic but his side being a man down prevented him from having quite his customary influence. Led the charge when the ten men were looking like they might take an unlikely lead.

Cohen Bramall: 7

Made a difference in attack with his pace. Some threatening running had the Swans on the back foot.

Sam Nombe: 8

Looking sharper and more dangerous with every game he plays. Starting to justify that record transfer fee. Troubled the Swansea backline all afternoon with his pace, strength and persistence. A goal capped a very good display.

The subs

Sean Morrison (for Appiah H-T): 6

Pretty solid. His long throw is a good weapon for the Millers to have too.

Jordan Hugill (for Nombe 77): NA

Put himself about but things didn't quite happen for him.

Grant Hall (for Lindsay 77): NA

Looked rusty. Needs game-time, but isn't yet showing enough to earn that game-time after a prolonged lay-off.

Georgie Kelly (for Rathbone 85): NA

Huffed and puffed. Made a nuisance of himself but didn't get a sight of goal.

Tom Eaves (for Peltier 90+1):

A last throw of the dice that didn't pay off.

Not used: Dillon Phillips, Dexter Lembikisa, Ciaran McGuckin.

Swansea (4-1-4-1): Carl Rushworth 6; Josh Key 7, Ben Cabango 6, Harry Darling 7, Josh Tymon 6 (Bashir Humphreys 90+2); Matt Grimes 7; Jamie Paterson 7 (Liam Cullen 90+2), Jay Fulton 6, Charlie Patino 7 (Liam Walsh 67), Yannick Bolasie 5 (Jerry Yates 58, 7); Jamal Lowe 7. Subs not used: Andy Fisher, Kyle Naughton, Ollie Cooper, Sam Parker, Cameron Congreve.

Goals: Nombe 63 (Rotherham); Patino 45, Yates 73 (Swansea).

Referee: Josh Smith (Peterborough).

Attendance: 9,414 (495).

The stats

Possession: Millers 30 per cent, Swans 70

Goal attempts: Millers 7, Swans 19

On target: Millers 3, Swans 9

Corners: Millers 6, Swans 11