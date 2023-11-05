Georgie Kelly scores for Rotherham United in their Championship clash with QPR. Picture: Jim Brailsford

The Millers (4-3-3)

Viktor Johansson: 7

That stop near the end was as sharp as it was vital. The Viking saves the Millers again. Not the first time that line has been written.

Dexter Lembikisa: 5

Has an attacking threat but was found wanting again defensively. Young and learning. Most of QPR's threat came down his side. Up against a top-class opponent in Ilias Chair who was allowed to come inside too easily. Would have hoped for better from himself on his 20th birthday.

Sean Morrison: 8

Solid, uncompromising stuff from a player who has been the subject of criticism this season. Man against boy at times against Lyndon Dykes who got zero change out of him in the first half. His most commanding display this season as he bids to put the injuries behind him.

Hakeem Odoffin: 8

Really good as a stand-in centre-half. Handled the physical side of the position really well and added the kind of mobility and passing ability not always seen at the heart of a backline.

Cohen Bramall: 7

Used his pace to good effect, particularly in defence, and put in some telling crosses, not least the free-kick one from which Georgie Kelly scored.

Cafu: 6

One or two lovely moments, one or two on-the-button deliveries. Not showing the consistency he did before his hamstring injury.

Christ Tiehi: 6

Quiet by his standards. Not poor, but he had nowhere near the influence he is capable of having.

Ollie Rathbone: 7

Ran as true as ever, competed as hard as always.

Fred Onyedinma: 6

Tried, bless him, but not quite 'at it'. It emerged afterwards that he was the player who'd been ill all week so there's your explanation.

Jordan Hugill: 7

A thorn in QPR's side in the first half. Won his share of headers and linked play. Often does well against his former clubs. Less seen of him after the interval.

Sam Clucas: 5

Used almost as a left winger, which is not his favourite or natural position. It showed. He never really got going.

The subs

Georgie Kelly (for Clucas 61): 8

Georgie doing what Georgie does. Beautiful striker's goal. Perfect place, perfect finish. Give him a chance inside the box and he'll rarely waste it. Capable of changing a game from the bench and that's exactly what he did here.

Sam Nombe (for Hugill 71): NA

The best he's looked since his summer move. Made a contribution as Rotherham went after a winner.

Daniel Ayala (for Morrison 87): NA

The first appearance. There are longer ones to come.

Tom Eaves (for Onyedinma 87): NA

Helped out in defence as QPR pressed late on.

Not used: Dillon Phillips, Seb Revan, Arvin Appiah, Ciaran McGuckin.

QPR (4-3-3): Asmir Begovic 7; Reggie Cannon 6 (Osman Kakay, 90), Steve Cook 7, Jimmy Dunne 7, Kenneth Paall 5; Elijah Dixon-Bonner 6, Sam Field 7, Chris Willock 7 (Sinclair Armstrong 80); Paul Smyth 5 (Taylor Richards 63, 6), Lyndon Dykes 5 (Albert Adomah 80, Charlie Kelman 90), Ilias Chair 9. Subs not used: Jordan Archer, Ziyad Larkeche, Stephen Duke-McKenna, Aaron Drewe.

Goals: Kelly 70 (Rotherham); Chair 50 (QPR).

Referee: Sam Barrott (Halifax).

Attendance: 10,199 (1,175).

Opposition view

“I think I will never be happy about a draw, especially when we concede from a set-piece.

“There were positive things about our performance. We showed big commitment to compete well. We showed stability. We started the second half really well.

“I want to be very positive. There is quality in the squad. I think all the players played at a very good level.

“It was a top goal from a top player.. Ilias is a fantastic player in this division and my job is to get the best out of him.”

- QPR boss Marti Cifuentes

The stats

Possession: Miller 42 per cent, QPR 58

Goal attempts: Millers 8, QPR 11

On target: Millers 3, QPR 4

Corners: Millers 6, QPR 6

Fouls: Millers 10, QPR 14

Final word