Paul Davis gives his verdict on the performances in the Championship clash at AESSEAL New York Stadium

The Millers (4-2-3-1)

Viktor Johansson: 6

Said so himself after the match: he didn't have a great deal to do. Leeds had chances but didn't often work the goalkeeper.

7/10: Rotherham United's Fred Onyedinma might have scored a winner against Leeds United. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Lee Peltier: 7

Found life difficult early on against Leeds' best player, Crysencio Summerville, and then recovered to have his usual solid, influential game. Outstanding moment in the second half when he put in two superb blocks in quick succession.

Sean Morrison: 7

A big presence in his own penalty area. Those long throws caused a bit of bother in the opposition one as well.

Daniel Ayala: 7

The emergency signing did amazingly well to last the whole match bearing in mind his lack of action since last season. He's been around seemingly forever and knows the division. Did well here. Measured and in control.

Cohen Bramall: 6

By no means his best game but kept dangerman Dan James pretty quiet as the Leeds flyer came up against someone just as quick. Someone probably even quicker.

Hakeem Odoffin: 8

Deserved his Man-of-the-Match award. Scored the Millers' goal - he never seems to miss the target when he's in the box - and his game had far more to it than that. Broke up so many Leeds attacks with a track-back here or an outstretched leg there. Used his mobility and physicality really well.

Christ Tiehi: 8

Never really has a bad game. Ranges from good to very good. Very good against Leeds, with and without the ball. Does everything well, makes good decisions and has the engine to do it all over the pitch.

Fred Onyedinma: 7

Good and bad. Fits and starts. More good than bad. Some explosive running had the opposition on the back foot. Could - maybe should - have put his team in front in the second half.

Ollie Rathbone: 7

Created loads of danger with his scurrying darts. If only the passing and crossing had matched the quality of the play that had got him in such good positions.

Sam Nombe: 7

Still raw, but there were more welcome signs that he's adapting to the Championship. A real nuisance with his pressing and caused some problems when he had the ball. Should have scored to put the Millers 2-1 up. The North Stand would have been some sight if the ball had gone over the line.

Seb Revan: 5

Capable of doing good stuff but isn't doing it often enough. Still young and a bit 'soft' for the division. Needs a sharper edge that will allow him to impose himself more and make the most of his talent. A weak link on this occasion.

The subs

Dexter Lembikisa (for Revan 72): NA

A right-back who does all his best work in attack. Love the flair going forward but he needs to be stronger defensively.

Jordan Hugill (for Nombe 72): NA

Did all right. Put himself about and held up the ball decently at times.

Jamie Lindsay (for Rathbone 90+4): NA

Just good to see him back on the pitch for the first time this season, even if it was for only two minutes.

Not used: Dillon Phillips, Grant Hall, Arvin Appiah, Georgie Kelly, Tom Eaves, Ciaran McGuckin.

Leeds (4-2-3-1): Illan Meslier 6; Archie Gray 6, Joe Rodon 7, Liam Cooper 7 (Pascal Struijk 80), Junior Firpo 5 (Wilfried Gnonto 70); Ethan Ampadu 7, Glen Kamara 7 (Ian Poveda 70); Dan James 5 (Jaidon Anthony 85), Joel Piroe 6, Crysencio Summerville 8, Georginio Rutter 6 (Patrick Bamford 70). Subs not used: Karl Darlow, Luke Ayling, Sam Byram, Ilia Gruev.

Goals: Odoffin 45+1 (Rotherham); Summerville 6 (Leeds).

Referee: Oliver Langford (West Midlands).

Attendance: 11,471 (2,229).

Opposition view

“The first emotion is definitely disappointment because we were so dominant in many periods that it should be enough for three points. Performance-wise, it was a fantastic first half, but you have to bury the game. We had chances to bury it in the first half: Cree (Crysencio Summerville) one v one, (Glen) Kamara five yards out, Daniel James, Joel Piroe three chances.

“Normally it's more than enough to bury the game. But if you're one time not switched on – we took too much risk on the halfway line in stoppage time. When I compare what we created and what Rotherham did to score their goal, 1-1 is a joke at half-time.

“We enjoyed our dominance a bit too much, I felt. We lacked the last two or three per cent to be on it and focused and bury the game.

“Credit to Rotherham, they are a good team. They always have good results at home, especially against top teams in the table. We struggled for 20 minutes in the second half, then in the last 20 minutes we created enough to win the game. It's a draw on the road and in this league that's never a bad result.”

- Leeds boss Daniel Farke

The stats

Possession: Millers 26 per cent, Leeds 74

Goal attempts: Millers 6, Leeds 18

On target: Millers 3, Leeds 5

Corners: Millers 4, Leeds 3

Fouls: Millers 11, Leeds 4

Final word