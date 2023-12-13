Full player ratings and match stats from Rotherham United 0 West Brom 2
Millers (4-2-3-1)
Viktor Johansson: 6
Beaten by a deflection and a worldie. West Brom didn't test him for most of the match.
Dexter Lembikisa: 4
A defender who has yet to learn to defend. At fault for yet another goal.
Sean Morrison: 7
The pace has gone but the penalty-area presence and physicality is still there.
Hakeem Odoffin: 7
The 'legs' of the centre-half partnership. More signs that centre-back is his best position.
Seb Revan: 6
Okay. Has something to offer when he applies himself. Doesn't always apply himself, though.
Jamie Lindsay: 6
Battled hard. He always does. Neat but not cutting in possession. West Brom knew he was around.
Christ Tiehi: 6
Pretty similar to Lindsay really. Not his best game by any means but never stopped trying.
Arvin Appiah: 4
Did hardly anything. And not for the first time. Wouldn't be starting if there weren't so many injuries in the Millers camp.
Ollie Rathbone: 6
No lack of effort - there never is - but this was a flat night for him and his team.
Cohen Bramall: 5
Threatened to get going a couple of times but never actually got going. His touch and delivery were off and he and Revan have yet to forge a real understanding on the left flank.
Jordan Hugill: 4
Dominated by a strong man in Cedric Kipre who always seems to play well against the Millers.
The subs:
Grant Hall (for Lindsay 70): NA
Better from a player who knows he's not found his rhythm yet and needs minutes after so much time out.
Sam Nombe (for Appiah 70): NA
Made a difference with his pace and pressing.
Georgie Kelly (for Hugill 84): NA
Hustle and bustle for the short period he was on the pitch.
Tom Eaves (for Rathbone 90+2): NA
No time to make any kind of impact.
Not used: Dillon Phillips, Lee Peltier, Ciaran McGuckin.
West Brom (3-4-3): Alex Palmer 6; Kyle Bartley 8, Cedric Kipre 8, Okay Yokuslu 7(Nathaniel Chalobah 90+2); Darnell Furlong 6 (Semi Ajayi 90+2), Jayson Molumby 7 (Jed Wallace 66, 7), Alex Mowatt 6, Conor Townsend 6; Grady Diangana 7 (Tom Fellows 66, 6), Brandon Thomas-Asante 6, Jeremy Sarmiento 7 (Pipa 79). Subs not used: Josh Griffiths, Erik Pieters, John Swift, Adam Reach.
Goals: Diangana 54, Wallace 90 (West Brom).
Referee: Sam Barrott (West Yorkshire).
Attendance: 9,567 (1,237).
The stats
Possession: Millers 44 per cent, Baggies 56
Goal attempts: Millers 4, Baggies 6
On target: Millers 2, Baggies 2
Corners: Millers 1, Baggies 2
Fouls: Millers 10, Baggies 11