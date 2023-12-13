Full player ratings and match stats from Rotherham United 0 West Brom 2

Millers writer Paul Davis delivers his verdict on the Championship clash at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Viktor Johansson: 6

Beaten by a deflection and a worldie. West Brom didn't test him for most of the match.

6/10: Seb Revan in action for Rotherham United against West Brom. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Dexter Lembikisa: 4

A defender who has yet to learn to defend. At fault for yet another goal.

Sean Morrison: 7

The pace has gone but the penalty-area presence and physicality is still there.

Hakeem Odoffin: 7

The 'legs' of the centre-half partnership. More signs that centre-back is his best position.

Seb Revan: 6

Okay. Has something to offer when he applies himself. Doesn't always apply himself, though.

Jamie Lindsay: 6

Battled hard. He always does. Neat but not cutting in possession. West Brom knew he was around.

Christ Tiehi: 6

Pretty similar to Lindsay really. Not his best game by any means but never stopped trying.

Arvin Appiah: 4

Did hardly anything. And not for the first time. Wouldn't be starting if there weren't so many injuries in the Millers camp.

Ollie Rathbone: 6

No lack of effort - there never is - but this was a flat night for him and his team.

Cohen Bramall: 5

Threatened to get going a couple of times but never actually got going. His touch and delivery were off and he and Revan have yet to forge a real understanding on the left flank.

Jordan Hugill: 4

Dominated by a strong man in Cedric Kipre who always seems to play well against the Millers.

The subs:

Grant Hall (for Lindsay 70): NA

Better from a player who knows he's not found his rhythm yet and needs minutes after so much time out.

Sam Nombe (for Appiah 70): NA

Made a difference with his pace and pressing.

Georgie Kelly (for Hugill 84): NA

Hustle and bustle for the short period he was on the pitch.

Tom Eaves (for Rathbone 90+2): NA

No time to make any kind of impact.

Not used: Dillon Phillips, Lee Peltier, Ciaran McGuckin.

West Brom (3-4-3): Alex Palmer 6; Kyle Bartley 8, Cedric Kipre 8, Okay Yokuslu 7(Nathaniel Chalobah 90+2); Darnell Furlong 6 (Semi Ajayi 90+2), Jayson Molumby 7 (Jed Wallace 66, 7), Alex Mowatt 6, Conor Townsend 6; Grady Diangana 7 (Tom Fellows 66, 6), Brandon Thomas-Asante 6, Jeremy Sarmiento 7 (Pipa 79). Subs not used: Josh Griffiths, Erik Pieters, John Swift, Adam Reach.

Goals: Diangana 54, Wallace 90 (West Brom).

Referee: Sam Barrott (West Yorkshire).

Attendance: 9,567 (1,237).

The stats

Possession: Millers 44 per cent, Baggies 56

Goal attempts: Millers 4, Baggies 6

On target: Millers 2, Baggies 2

Corners: Millers 1, Baggies 2