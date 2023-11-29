Millers writer Paul Davis gives his marks after the Championship clash at the MKM Stadium.

Viktor Johansson: 7

The scoreline would have been even heavier without the contribution of the Swede who made several sharp saves.

Dexter Lembikisa: 4

Has to learn to defend better.

Grant Hall: 4

First game back after injury and it showed. Rusty and out of sorts.

Sean Morrison: 4

Never got to grips with the mobility of Liam Delap.

Cohen Bramall: 4

A bad night in a decent season for the left-back.

Ollie Rathbone: 5

He tried, he never stopped running. But the touch wasn't there and his set-piece delivery was poor.

Christ Tiehi: 4

Anonymous. Didn't have anything like his usual influence.

Hakeem Odoffin: 4

The game passed him by.

Seb Revan: 4

Not much seen of him in either half of the pitch. Fading after showing a bit of promise earlier in his loan spell.

Jordan Hugill: 4Starved of service and did nothing with the scraps of possession he got.

Georgie Kelly: 4

Ditto Kelly.

The subs

Arvin Appiah (for Bramall 54): 4

Another loanee who flattered to deceive for a spell. Not the man for a backs-to-the wall effort on a cold Tuesday night away from home.

Tom Eaves (for Hugill 67): 4

Ineffective against his former club.

Jamie Lindsay (for Odoffin 67): 5

Came on and immediately put himself about in a lost cause. No questioning his attitude.

Lee Peltier (for Hall 67): 5

An improvement on what had gone before.

Sam Nombe (for Kelly 77): NA

Ditto Peltier.

Not used: Dillon Phillips, Daniel Ayala, Ciaran McGuckin.

Hull (4-2-3-1): Ryan Allsop 6; Cyrus Christie 7 (Sean McLoughlin 73), Alfie Jones 7, Jacob Greaves 8, Lewie Coyle 8; Tyler Morton 7 (Regan Slater 83), Jean Michael Seri 8 (Adama Traore 63, 6); Jason Lokilo 7, Scott Twine 7, Jaden Philogene 8 (Ozan Tufan 63, 6); Liam Delap 8 (Aaron Connolly 73). Subs not used: Matt Ingram, Greg Docherty, Harry Vaughan, Andy Smith.

The stats

Possession: Hull 73 per cent, Millers 27

Goal attempts: Hull 22, Millers 9

On target: Hull 12, Millers 3

Corners: Hull 8, Millers 4

Fouls: Hull 5, Millers 8

Final word