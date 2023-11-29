Full player ratings and match stats from Hull City 4 Rotherham United 1
Millers (4-4-2)
Viktor Johansson: 7
The scoreline would have been even heavier without the contribution of the Swede who made several sharp saves.
Dexter Lembikisa: 4
Has to learn to defend better.
Grant Hall: 4
First game back after injury and it showed. Rusty and out of sorts.
Sean Morrison: 4
Never got to grips with the mobility of Liam Delap.
Cohen Bramall: 4
A bad night in a decent season for the left-back.
Ollie Rathbone: 5
He tried, he never stopped running. But the touch wasn't there and his set-piece delivery was poor.
Christ Tiehi: 4
Anonymous. Didn't have anything like his usual influence.
Hakeem Odoffin: 4
The game passed him by.
Seb Revan: 4
Not much seen of him in either half of the pitch. Fading after showing a bit of promise earlier in his loan spell.
Jordan Hugill: 4Starved of service and did nothing with the scraps of possession he got.
Georgie Kelly: 4
Ditto Kelly.
The subs
Arvin Appiah (for Bramall 54): 4
Another loanee who flattered to deceive for a spell. Not the man for a backs-to-the wall effort on a cold Tuesday night away from home.
Tom Eaves (for Hugill 67): 4
Ineffective against his former club.
Jamie Lindsay (for Odoffin 67): 5
Came on and immediately put himself about in a lost cause. No questioning his attitude.
Lee Peltier (for Hall 67): 5
An improvement on what had gone before.
Sam Nombe (for Kelly 77): NA
Ditto Peltier.
Not used: Dillon Phillips, Daniel Ayala, Ciaran McGuckin.
Hull (4-2-3-1): Ryan Allsop 6; Cyrus Christie 7 (Sean McLoughlin 73), Alfie Jones 7, Jacob Greaves 8, Lewie Coyle 8; Tyler Morton 7 (Regan Slater 83), Jean Michael Seri 8 (Adama Traore 63, 6); Jason Lokilo 7, Scott Twine 7, Jaden Philogene 8 (Ozan Tufan 63, 6); Liam Delap 8 (Aaron Connolly 73). Subs not used: Matt Ingram, Greg Docherty, Harry Vaughan, Andy Smith.
The stats
Possession: Hull 73 per cent, Millers 27
Goal attempts: Hull 22, Millers 9
On target: Hull 12, Millers 3
Corners: Hull 8, Millers 4
Fouls: Hull 5, Millers 8
Final word
One away point from 27 and who knows where a second is going to come from.