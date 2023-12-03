g

Viktor Johansson: 7

Decent saves rather than worldies. Did his job well.

Lee Peltier: 8

He turns 37 next week later this month but plays like he's five or six years younger. Knows the game, knows his own game. Always in the right place, always making good decisions. And he's a feisty, tough, little sod as well. Rotherham are always better when he starts.

Daniel Ayala: 8

Very good. Commanding in the air, calm on the deck, unruffled in his demeanour. Has added something since his arrival as an emergency centre-half. Fingers crossed he stays fit.

Hakeem Odoffin: 8

The lad can do you a job in midfield but he does you a better one at the heart of the defence. Early days in a new role but he has been excellent when he's played there this season and has the potential to be an outstanding centre-half at Championship level. Adds ‘legs’ to that department and he can head, tackle, pass, run with the ball and block. I think that covers everything in the centre-backs' handbook.

Seb Revan: 8

His best game so far. The Millers had more balance on the left with him at full-back and Cohen Bramall's pace in front of him. Defended well and was a real threat in attack with his crossing.

Christ Tiehi: 7

Usual stuff from a very capable player who can do a bit of everything.

Jamie Lindsay: 7

His first start since last season but you wouldn't have known. Slipped straight back into things, doing all the little nuts and bolts in midfield while never giving the opposition a second's peace. Maybe I'm being harsh not giving him an 8.

Arvin Appiah: 6

Some good darts and dashes that worried Birmingham but too often didn't really come to anything. Has a pleasing desire to take on his man.

Ollie Rathbone: 8

Ollie doing what Ollie does. Drove with the ball, worked hard without it. Caused a lot of problems down Rotherham's right flank. A big performance. Knows he should have scored, mind. And knows he needs to practise his corners.

Cohen Bramall: 7

No team enjoys coming up against that speed of his. Good to see it being used in the opposing half rather than his own.Sam Nombe: 8

After a quiet start to his Millers career he's starting to look a real player. His pace, strength and mobility, plus his appetite to press and harry, made him a real handful. Just needed to take that great chance in the first half.

The subs

Dexter Lembikisa (for Appiah 58): 6

Played further up the pitch until Peltier's departure. Has it in him to be a winger rather than full-back. Has attacking strengths and defensive weaknesses in equal measure.

Jordan Hugill (for Peltier 72): NA

Solid enough. Birmingham knew he was there.

Sean Morrison (for Lindsay 7) NA

Ditto Hugill.

Not used: Dillion Phillips, Grant Hall, Georgie Kelly, Tom Eaves, Ciaran McGuckin.

Birmingham (4-4-2): John Ruddy 7; Ethan Laird 6 (Cody Drameh 26, 6), Emanuel Aiwu 6, Dion Sanderson 6, Lee Buchanan 6; Koji Myoshi 5, Juninho Bacuna 5 (Jordan James 59, 7), Krystian Bielik 5, Siriki Dembele 6; Jay Stansfield 6, Oliver Burke 5 (Lukas Jutkiewicz 59, 6). Subs not used: Neil Etheridge, Marc Roberts, Scott Hogan, Gary Gardner, Ivan Sunjic, Romelle Donovan.

Referee: Andy Davies (Hampshire).

Attendance: 18,160 (551).

Opposition view

“We've got to be happy with a point. We started well, then Ethan Laird goes off and we get sloppy.

“After 20 minutes the players thought it was too easy and they got complacent. That was a real worry for me.

“We can't control the ball, we can't pass the ball to one another. And our two centre-halves have to come and head the ball more. We aren't aggressive enough.

“The performance for 60 minutes was nowhere near the levels I want. Jordan James did well when he came on but we were fortunate to come away with a draw in the end.”

- Blues boss Wayne Rooney

The stats

Possession: Blues 62 per cent, Millers 38

Goal attempts: Blues 12, Millers 12

On target: Blues 4, Millers 4

Corners: Blues 4, Millers 6

Fouls: Blues 11, Millers 17

Final word