g

Carlisle United took the centre-forward from AESSEAL New York Stadium on a three-and-a-half-year deal a fortnight ago even though they were aware he wasn't ready to play for them.

The 27-year-old had picked up an unspecified injury in his last days in South Yorkshire and is up to two weeks away from a return to fitness.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He’s been brought into the club for the next few years so we aren’t going to be silly with him,” said Blues boss Paul Simpson.

“I want him available but we’ve just got to be patient with him. We're not going to force it and have him out for ages, because I do think he’s a long-term answer.”

Kelly, who spent most of his time on the bench for Championship Rotherham, dropped down a division to League One in search of more match action, with the relegation-threatened Cumbrians paying an undisclosed fee for his services.

“He’s a physical player,” Simpson said. “He’s a good size, he's got good energy about him. I just think he’s a good sort to have.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

There was a familiar face waiting to greet Kelly at Brunton Park as Millers striker Josh Kayode is on loan there.

The 23-year-old has endured a frustrating season in the north west so far, suffering severe shoulder damage in only his second match and being sidelined for the next four months.

He was close to a comeback around the turn of the year before being hit by what Carlisle described as “a setback”.