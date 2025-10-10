Late glory for Rotherham United and David Ball at Blackpool.

ROTHERHAM United's latest win brought back memories of David Ball dancing with delight and a season turning around on a freezing day by the north-west coast for manager Matt Hamshaw.

On Tuesday, the Millers recovered from a 2-0 half-time deficit to beat Oldham Athletic 3-2 in the Vertu Trophy at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Back in December 2017, the venue was Bloomfield Road and the stage was League One as the Millers bagged two crucial late goals to overturn an interval shortfall against Blackpool and kick-start a winning streak that would lead to promotion.

Hamshaw isn't saying that his newly-assembled side will repeat that feat this season but he does see similarities in how the two games injected belief into a stuttering squad.

“I remember that Blackpool game vividly,” Hamshaw. “We were on a bad run and changed the team. We also lost our captain, Lee Frecklington, on the day of the match before kick-off.”

Hamshaw was a coach under Paul Warne back then when Jerry Yates came on at the break with Anthony Forde in a double substitution and Ball hit the target in the 76th and 87th minute to secure a 2-1 win, sparking wild scenes in the away end.

“We had ... not a disagreement as a group of staff, but we weren't going to make changes at half-time and and I wanted to,” the boss recalled.

“We brought on Jerry and Fordy (for Jonson Clarke-Harris and Michael Ihiekwe) and the rest is history.”

Hamshaw acknowledges that a victory in the Vertu Trophy doesn't carry the same weight as a triumph in the league but he experienced the same kind of spark in midweek as he did eight years ago.

“I felt it in the second half against Oldham,” he said. “I’ve been a player. Confidence is easily lost and hard to get back. That first half was unacceptable and then you see the signs of what we are capable of doing as a team in the second.

“I said to the staff afterwards: ‘You don’t know, that could be it.’

“Sometimes, it is the smallest decisions and things which can kick you on. I just think we are not far off that. I know I keep repeating myself and sound like a broken record, but I feel like we are getting somewhere.”

In 2017, Rotherham, who hadn't won in seven league games, went 14 matches unbeaten following the drama of Blackpool.

In 2025, they are in the third tier's drop zone after ten fixtures but Hamshaw is certain his players have the potential to climb the table.

The performance in the 2-2 home league draw with then-leaders Bradford City five days before the Oldham success is another reason for optimism.

Next up is tomorrow's trip to Northampton Town where the Millers will attempt to earn their first away points of the campaign.

What the manager wouldn't give for another Blackpool ...