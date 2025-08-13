Rotherham United boss Matt Hamshaw. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United are stepping up their hunt for a new centre-forward in the wake of star man Sam Nombe being ruled out of action with a long-term injury.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Millers were already in the market for another frontman before their top scorer damaged his hamstring last week and was confined to the treatment room for a protracted spell.

"Sam's situation has escalated it," said manager Matt Hamshaw who is down to two fit frontmen - Jordan Hugill and Ciaran McGuckin - for Saturday's League One trip to Cardiff City. "We need that other striker to come in."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The boss has until September 1 to make a signing. He would love to do business well before then but was offering no guarantees of an incoming by the weekend.

“We'll see,” he said. “Listen, I'm always trying. We've got a few irons in the fire. I know fans will go ‘Here we go again’ at that phrase.

“If we get something done, great; if we don't get something done, we'll just keep trying.”

The Millers are without the services of forwards Kion Etete and Josh Kayode because of groin and knee issues respectively, although both could be back in contention by the end of this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hugill played for the third game in succession in Tuesday's Carabao Cup clash at Salford and his manager admitted the player would have been rested and saved for the Cardiff contest had there been other selection options.

“I didn't really want to play Jordan, if I'm going to be 100 per cent honest,” Hamshaw said. “That was a difficult decision. We're obviously a little bit light because of our injuries.”

Meanwhile, Rotherham will launch their Vertu Trophy campaign with an away day at Bolton Wanderers early next month.

The Millers head to their League One rivals on Tuesday September 2 for a 7pm kick-off in the tournament they won in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their other two matches in Northern Group E are at home, with League Two Oldham Athletic coming to AESSEAL New York Stadium on Tuesday October 7 and Manchester City's under-21 side due in S60 on Tuesday October 28.

Rotherham lifted silverware at Wembley when the competition was known as the Papa John's Trophy. Last year, they reached the quarter-finals before being knocked out by Bradford City who won 1-0 at New York.

Sixty-four lower-league and young Premier League sides take part in the initial stages, split into eight groups in each of the Northern and Southern sections.