Rotherham United midfielder Liam Kelly. Picture: Jim Brailsford

KEY man Liam Kelly returned to the Rotherham United fold this week but has no chance of featuring in the Millers' next two matches.

The influential midfielder, who has missed the last two games with a groin injury, had been granted a short spell of absence by manager Steve Evans so he could spend time with his family.

The 34-year-old was back at Roundwood on Monday to work on his rehabilitation while his teammates prepare for Saturday's trip to Shrewsbury Town and next Tuesday's visit to Cambridge United.

“He's maybe ten days to two weeks away,” Evans told the Advertiser. “He's on the grass and he's training.”

Kelly moved to AESSEAL New York Stadium in the summer after spending seven seasons with Coventry City.

The veteran had become an important player for Rotherham in the early stages of the League One campaign before limping off in a 1-1 draw at Charlton Athletic on September 7 shortly after putting his side in front.

Evans spoke of the new boy's quality in the aftermath of last Saturday's 2-0 loss at the hands of a Birmingham City team he described as the best third-tier side he's ever seen.

“We missed him,” the boss said. “When he came in, people were talking about him being 34. At 29, we just don't get near him. He'd be playing for Birmingham! Liam could play in the heart of that midfield and pull the strings that they pull.”