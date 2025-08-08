David Rawson.

YOU shouldn't draw conclusions from the first game of the season.

Squads are still being finalised. Patterns haven't set. Players are still getting to know each other.

Still, you can't help it. Especially if you're desperate to find signs that we've turned a corner from last year.

You can learn that we're capable of playing with the smooth elegance that led to Sam Nombe's opener. You can learn that we're still prone to nervous tension and clumsiness when under pressure.

Rotherham United defender Zak Jules. Picture: Kerrie Beddows

You can learn that it's a new team and a new system and not everyone is quite sure yet where they fit into it all. Zak Jules in particular looks uneasy, like a man who's worried he's forgotten something important that he was specifically meant to remember. His faintly distracted air got him his two yellows.

Denzel Hall, on the other hand, looks like he was made for this set-up. Lenny Agbaire is powerful and strong and surprisingly deft in possession. In fact, it looks like round pegs in round holes, which is an improvement on those parts of last year where it looked like 11 players slung onto the pitch at random.

Better still, there's signs of togetherness. Jordan Hugill took a whack clearing out of his own area, and found three or four teammates immediately on hand to congratulate him. That's good to see.

But it also feels fragile.

This isn't a team that's going to bully opponents into submission. So we need to play with confidence, with trust. I'm not sure it was belief that was coursing through the players at full-time as much as relief. And I'm not sure how much reserves of self-confidence we have to draw on if we don't find it easy as we “gel”.

I want to believe this will work. I love the idea of a home-grown management team, building a young squad who grow, develop, then leave for a fee that funds the next lot. I like the focus on coaching, on a plan that stretches beyond the end of the next transfer window.

At times in the first half of the first game, you could at least see the blueprint. That's enough to be an encouraging start.