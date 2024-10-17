Former Miller Ollie Rathbone's prediction for Rotherham United this season

By Paul Davis
Published 17th Oct 2024, 18:28 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2024, 18:31 BST
Ollie Rathbone in action for Rotherham United last season. Picture: Jim BrailsfordOllie Rathbone in action for Rotherham United last season. Picture: Jim Brailsford
Ollie Rathbone in action for Rotherham United last season. Picture: Jim Brailsford
OLD boy Ollie Rathbone returns to Rotherham United this weekend for the first time since his summer departure and is expecting a tough test for him and his Wrexham team.

The Welsh side are flying high in second spot in League One and have lost only two of their opening ten third-tier fixtures.

But Rathbone has seen how the Millers have picked up to go on a four-match unbeaten run after a frustrating start to their campaign.

“I've been keeping an eye on their results,” the midfielder said. “It looks like they've turned a corner these last few weeks. I think it could be a really good game.”

The 27-year-old believes Rotherham's slow beginning was a consequence of last term's drop from the Championship, even though manager Steve Evans wasn't the man in the hot-seat when they went down and has rebuilt the squad.

“When you've had a season as difficult as the last one was, there's an inevitable hangover,” Rathbone said. “Even though a lot of new players come in, it just hangs around for a while.”

The former Rochdale man was part of the group that went down, which was a sad end to his time with Rotherham after League One promotion in his first year and Championship survival in his second.

He is tipping the Millers to push themselves into the mix at the top of the table. “I'm sure they'll be up where they want to be come the end of the season,” he said.

