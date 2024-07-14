Rotherham United midfielder Christ Tiehi. Picture: Kerrie Beddows.

CHRIST Tiehi joined a quartet of sidelined players as Rotherham United made it two wins in two pre-season matches during their trip to Scotland.

The midfielder came off after half an hour of yesterday's 1-0 victory over Scottish League One side Cove Rangers at the Millers' base in St Andrews on the east coast north of the border.

Manager Steve Evans says that none of the issues are serious and the players were left out to protect them for stiffer tests to come this summer as the club gear up for League One opening day on August 10.

“I'm not in the risk industry, I'm in the football-management industry,” the boss said. “We've had to hold back three or four of the lads a little bit because they've got little niggles.”

Tiehi experienced groin discomfort and was replaced by Ollie Rathbone during a game in which Rotherham gave a second-half outing to an unnamed trialist.

“Christ should be fine,” Evans said.

The win, courtesy of an own goal, came eight days after the 7-0 triumph over non-league Parkgate at Roundwood.

Raggett played in that match but Clarke-Harris, McWilliams and McCart have yet to feature in the programme of friendlies that continues next Friday at Southern League Premier Division Stamford and the following day at Spalding United who play in the same league.

The Millers will round off their week-long boot camp with a training session tomorrow morning and then travel back to Rotherham.

Last night, the squad celebrated the 35th birthday of fitness and development coach Joe Skarz at a 'manager's dinner' staged by Evans.