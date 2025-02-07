Rotherham United's Mallik Wilks goes down injured at Birmingham City last weekend. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United will be without five potential first-teamers when they take on Shrewsbury Town at AESSEAL New York Stadium tomorrow

Attackers Mallik Wilks, Jonson Clarke-Harris and Josh Kayode and midfielders Shaun McWilliams and Alex MacDonald won't feature against Gareth Ainsworth's men in the League One clash.

There is good news regarding them all, however, with manager Steve Evans estimating that none of them will take more than a fortnight to recover.

“If there are no setbacks, they'll be back with the main group within one to two weeks,” the boss said.

Wilks has a groin issue picked up at Birmingham City last weekend while Clarke-Harris is nursing a damaged calf, Kayode has a thigh problem,

McWilliams is sidelined with a hamstring complaint and MacDonald is out with a groin injury.

Some are already working out on the grass at the club's training base and the rest are due to do so next week.

There were fears that Andre Green had picked up a knock in last Tuesday's Vertu Trophy quarter-final against Bradford City when the forward walked off gingerly after being substituted in the second half, but Evans has given him a clean bill of health.

The manager says he is considering resting the 26-year-old against the Shrews as Rotherham continue to take no risks with him following a 14-month injury lay-off, but it will be a surprise if the player doesn't start.

“Andre's fine,” Evans said. “I think he was just tired. People forget that he was out for a long time and has only recently come back.

“He's had a run of games recently. There's been a debate this morning about whether we just need to take him out to bring his edge back.”

The boss, whose team are in 15th place, is expecting a tough challenge against the Shrews even though they travel north in the drop zone. “We are playing a really good side,” he warned.

Town have won league matches against pace-setting Birmingham City and Wrexham, lost only to a stoppage-time goal at Charlton Athletic and last Saturday beat Mansfield Town despite being down to ten men for an hour.

The red card issued to Aristote Nsiala means the centre-half is banned for tomorrow's showdown.

Meanwhile, former Millers boss Paul Warne today lost his job at Derby County.

The 51-year-old led the Rams to the Championship last term but a run of seven successive league defeats has led to the sack.

Coach Matt Hamshaw, who was part of Warne's backroom staff at New York, has been placed in temporary charge.

********************

ONE TO WATCH

John Marquis joined Shrewsbury in the summer after leaving Bristol Rovers and has scored eight times in 28 outings. Now 32, the striker has been a consistent scorer in the lower leagues, averaging around a goal every three games over more than 500 matches. His most prolific spell came with Doncaster Rovers for whom he hit the target 67 times in 153 appearances.

FORM GUIDE

Millers: WWLWLL

Shrewsbury: DLWLLW

The Shrews followed up 1-0 defeat at Stockport County with a 2-1 home win over Mansfield Town last Saturday.

RECENT MEETINGS

​Sep 28 2024, League One: Shrews 1 Millers 1

Jonson Clarke-Harris pen

Mar 19 2022, League One: Millers 0 Shrews 3

Mar 1 2022, League One: Shrews 0 Millers 0

Dec 26 2019, League One: Shrews 1 Millers 2

Joe Mattock, Michael Smith

Sep 21 2019, League One: Millers 0 Shrews 0

Aug 13 2019, Carabao Cup: Shrews 0 Millers 4

Matt Crooks, Kyle Vassell, Freddie Ladapo, Richard Wood

OPPOSITION BOSS

Gareth Ainsworth took charge of the Shrews in November after the sacking of former Millers player Paul Hurst and has been unable to lead them out of the bottom four. After a long career as a midfielder, the 51-year-old made his name as a manager during an 11-year stint with Wycombe Wanderers whom he took from League Two to the Championship. A subsequent spell at Queen's Park Rangers in 2023 lasted for only eight months.

MAN IN THE MIDDLE

Dale Baines is in his second season as an EFL referee and takes charge of a mix of League One, League Two and National League matches. Saturday's game will be his first experience of a Millers match. So far this term, the Merseyside official has issued 70 cautions in 21 outings but he has yet to pull a red card out of his pocket. His last outing was in the National League on January 25 when Baintree Town were 1-0 winners at Ebbsfleet United.

THE ODDS

Rotherham are 4/6 to win and Shrewsbury 17/4. A draw is 27/10. Since 1950, the clubs have played each other 69 times, with the Millers winning 22 contests and the Shrews 29.