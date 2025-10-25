Jordan Hugill in first-half action for Rotherham United at Barnsley. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United ended their long, long wait for a win on Barnsley soil as they triumphed in today's South Yorkshire showdown at Oakwell.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Millers hadn't tasted victory in 16 matches in Tykes territory since 1970 but a superb second-half strike from Kian Spence settled matters in their favour on an afternoon that will go down in the club's folklore.

The result extended the unbeaten run of Matt Hamshaw's men to five matches and lifted them to 15th spot in the League One standings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They rode their luck at times in the first half but were much improved after the interval against opposition who had kicked off in tenth place.

There were wild scenes of celebration in the away end at the final whistle.

Rotherham went close to falling behind after only two minutes when a corner found its way to the back post and David McGoldrick struck the woodwork with a header.

The visitors were on the back foot in the opening stages as the home side won a succession of further corners without managing to test goalkeeper Cameron Dawson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Millers' first moment of real danger came around the quarter-of-an-hour mark when Ar'Jany Martha broke clear and Marc Roberts went into the referee's notebook for pulling him back and preventing a run on goal.

On a sunny day with an autumnal nip in the air, Rotherham were being cheered on by around 2,000 away followers who had little to shout about as their side remained under pressure.

Reyes Cleary drifted inside and tried his luck for Barnsley but the save for Dawson was an easy one. Moments later, however, the stop had to be much sharper when the same man went for goal again.

The Millers were living dangerously and another flurry of corners ensued before Dawson made his most telling contribution of the encounter so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luca Donnell's 20-yard free-kick was heading for the top corner until the keeper turned the ball around the post with a flying leap. Rotherham had named the same 11 that had started last weekend's 1-0 home win over Leyton Orient, although there were changes on the bench as Denzel Hall and Reece James returned after illness and injury respectively.

McGoldrick wasn't far away with an effort with the outside of his right boot soon after the restart and then brought yet another save from Dawson with a header.

The Millers finally bared their teeth and Dan Gore was only inches too high with a fiercely-struck volley.

Much better was to come on 64 minutes when a free-kick from Joe Powell was cleared to the edge of the penalty and Spence returned it with stunning half-volleyed venom into the far corner of the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The contest had turned. Now, the visitors were looking the sharper, more dangerous team, and Powell's cross from the left was turned just the wrong side of the post by Sam Nombe who'd entered proceedings at the break.

Hamshaw’s side saw out the rest of the game and time was up.

“I'm Rotherham 'til I Die,” chanted the travelling faithful.

Fifty-five years of hurt were over.

Barnsley (4-2-3-1): Murphy Cooper; Mael de Gevigney (Tannai Watson 70), Marc Roberts, Jack Shepherd, Nathaniel Ogbeta; Jonathan Bland (Caylan Vickers 70), Luca Connell; Davis Keillor-Dunn, Patrick Kelly (Jon Russell 77), Reyes Cleary; David McGoldrick. Subs not used: Kieren Flavell, Jake Rooney, Neil Farrugia, Vimal Yoganathan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham (3-4-3): Cameron Dawson; Joe Rafferty (Denzel Hall 53), Zak Jules, Jamal Baptiste; Shaun McWilliams (Sean Raggett 90), Kian Spence, Dan Gore, Joe Powell; Ar'Jany Martha, Jordan Hugill (Reece James 77), Josh Benson (Sam Nombe H-T). Subs not used: Ted Cann, Liam Kelly, Dru Yearwood.

Goals: Spence 64 (Rotherham)

Referee: Ben Speedie (Merseyside)

Attendance: 12,468 (1,982)