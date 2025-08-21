Rotherham United skipper Joe Rafferty. Picture: Kerrie Beddows

CAPTAIN Joe Rafferty has been given a clean bill of health after overcoming a minor injury that kept him out of action for Rotherham United last weekend.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The defender, who has started the first three matches of the new campaign, was an unused substitute in the League One clash at Cardiff City as the Millers played safe with his fitness.

The 31-year-old has put the niggle behind him and has been working out with his teammates at the club's Roundwood base this week to put himself in the frame for Saturday's visit of Wigan Athletic to AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the Advertiser on Tuesday, manager Matt Hamshaw said: “He's trained today so he'll be all right.”

Striker Kion Etete was also on course earlier this week to make the Latics clash following the groin issue he suffered at Stevenage on August 9 that forced him to miss the next two matches.

“Kion's done a passing drill today,” Hamsaw said. “We're hopeful he should join back in with the main group on Thursday. It's a wait-and-see thing really. He’ll have a late fitness test.”

Meanwhile, stories suggesting Rotherham are interested in signing Adam Reach are untrue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 32-year-old wide player, whose previous clubs include Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday and West Bromwich Albion, is a free agent after parting company with Wycombe Wanderers at the end of last season.

Young Rotherham centre-forward Josh Ayres has joined non-league Cleethorpes Town on loan to further his experience of senior football.

The attacker, aged 19, will spend the next month with the Northern Premier League Premier Division side.

Last term, when he was a first-year Millers pro, he had a spell with Northern Counties East League Premier Division team Sheffield FC and also played for Emley of NPL Division One East.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The academy product has made one first-team appearance for Rotherham, in the 1-0 Vertu Trophy quarter-final defeat at the hands of Bradford City at AESSEAL New York Stadium in February.

He had an outing in the first summer friendly, against non-league Parkgate, but a quad injury sustained during the club's boot camp in Portugal then hampered his pre-season.