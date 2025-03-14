Rotherham United midfielder Liam Kelly. Picture: Jim Brailsford

LIAM Kelly is poised to make his Rotherham United return in Saturday's League One clash with Exeter City after proving his fitness in a practice match.

The midfielder, who has missed the Millers last five fixtures with a calf injury, played for 45 minutes of a in-house game at the club's Roundwood training complex on Monday.

He had resumed full training late last week before stepping up his comeback after the weekend.

“Liam's fine,” boss Steve Evans said. “He just needs games. It takes him two or three matches to get his touch back.”

The 35-year-old, who moved to AESSEAL New York Stadium in the summer on a two-year deal, has endured a tough first season in South Yorkshire.

A series of injuries since he left Coventry City have restricted him to just 16 appearances, to his and his manager's frustration.

“He has the experience and ability to be a big player for us,” Evans said. “He's done well when he's played. We just haven't seen enough of him.

Kelly is likely to make the squad for the home encounter against Exeter but the match may come too soon for Zak Jules.

The centre-half is back in training after tweaking a hamstring against Leyton Orient earlier this month but remains a concern for the Grecians match.

“Zak was on the grass yesterday,” Evans said this morning. “We'll see if he can come through a full session today. If there's any doubt, he'll miss out and the focus for him will be Tuesday's game against Wycombe Wanderers.”

********************

ONE TO WATCH

Ryan Woods joined Exeter City on a full deal last summer after a spell on loan. Now aged 31, the midfielder started out with Shrewsbury Town before playing for the likes of Brentford, Stoke City, Millwall, Birmingham City and Hull City. He has passed the 400-appearance mark in his 12 years as a pro and has racked up 34 games for the Grecians this term.

FORM GUIDE

Millers: DLLWWL

Exeter: WLDDWW

Exeter have enjoyed 2-0 home wins in their last two fixtures, against Shrewsbury Town and then Mansfield Town.

PAST MEETINGS

League One, Aug 10 1024: Exeter 1 Millers 0

League Two, Apr 9 2013: Millers 4 Exeter 1

Ben Pringle, Daniel Nardiello, Michael O'Connor, Craig Morgan

League Two, Nov 24 2012: Exeter 0 Millers 1

Ian Sharps

League Two, May 2 2009: Millers 0 Exeter 1

League Two, Nov 25 2008: Exeter 1 Millers 1

Reuben Reid

OPPOSITION BOSS

Gary Caldwell took the Exeter hot-seat in 2022 – when Matt Taylor left to join Rotherham – after managerial spells at Wigan Athletic, Chesterfield and Partick Thistle. The Stirling-born 42-year-old won the League One title with the Latics in 2016. In his playing days, he was a centre-half with Hibernian, Celtic and Wigan and won 55 Scotland caps. Last season, he led the Grecians to 13th spot and they head to New York in 16th place.

MAN IN THE MIDDLE

Martin Coy is an experienced official in Leagues One and Two and is in his eighth season on the EFL list. In 22 games this term, he has shown 72 yellow cards and one red. His last experience of the Millers came on Boxing Day when Steve Evans' side lost 1-0 against Wigan Athletic at New York Stadium. From Durham, he had his first taste of Championship refereeing in January, taking charge of Coventry City's 2-1 home win over Watford.

THE ODDS

A Rotherham win is 7/10 and a Grecians victory 10/3, with a draw offered at 27/10. In 36 contests between the clubs since 1928, the Millers have 14 wins and the Grecians 13.