Fitness updates on trio of Rotherham United missing men

Rotherham United loan midfielder Dan Gore. Picture: Jim Brailsford

UNLUCKY loanee Dan Gore could be wearing a Rotherham United first-team jersey again next month.

The young midfielder suffered a foot injury after only one appearance and headed back to parent club Manchester United for treatment soon after his January arrival.

Evans revealed that the player has made good progress and is expected back at AESSEAL New York Stadium shortly.

“We're hopeful we'll see him playing April football,” the boss said. “The Man United staff have spoken to our medical staff and said they're hopeful that will be the case.

“I'm keen for our supporters to see the player who we worked so hard to get.”

Meanwhile, Zak Jules limped out of Tuesday's night's home loss to Wycombe Wanderers after feeling the hamstring injury niggle that had kept him out of the previous two games.

Evans has his fingers crossed that the issue is minor and that the centre-half will be available for the next match, against Crawley Town on March 29.

“Zak trained on Saturday, he trained on Sunday and he trained with the full squad on Monday and was fine,” the manager said. “He just felt it after 10 minutes or so. I don't think it is any worse than it was a week ago.”

Attacker Andre Green was absent for the Wycombe clash, with Evans explaining: “He was ill.

“Five or six of the boys have not been in at different times over the last week or so. I didn't mention it because I didn't want to fuel energy for the opposition.”