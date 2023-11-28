ROTHERHAM United's 'Dads Army' of defenders are ready to go again for the Millers if required at Hull City tonight.

Veteran trio right-back Lee Peltier, aged 36, and centre-halves Sean Morrison, 32 and Daniel Ayala, 33, all surprisingly went the distance in last Friday's 1-1 home draw with Leeds.

They have emerged unscathed and are in contention to face the Tigers in the Championship clash at the MKM Stadium.

"We had a few bumps and bruises from Friday night," interim manager Wayne Carlisle said. "There were a few players out there who perhaps spent a little more time on the pitch than we’d have expected.

Rotherham United centre-half Daniel Ayala. Picture: Jim Brailsford

"Naturally, after that you’re worried whether there are any knock-ons from that but, pleasingly, there haven’t been."

Carlisle, who will be taking charge of his second match after stepping into the breach following the sacking of Matt Taylor, has the option of freshening up the backline of his 22nd-placed team against a side pushing for a play-off place.

Loanee right-back Dexter Lembikisa and centre-back Grant Hall, fit again after a hip problem, were on the bench against Leeds and are keen for action.

Jamie Lindsay's availability in midfield after a long absence with achilles trouble would also allow Carlisle to move another midfielder, Hakeem Odoffin, into the rearguard if he wanted to.

Lindsay made his comeback as a late substitute against Leeds.

"We got Jamie back on the pitch and had Grant among the subs," Carlisle said. "Both are two good assets for us who allow us to think about different things.

"I was speaking to Jamie in the warm-up and he was saying just how good it was to be back out there. I know Grant is feeling the same as well."

Rotherham are holding interviews this week as they seek to name a successor to Taylor and tonight may be Carlisle's last chance to press his own claims to take the hot-seat permanently.

The Millers haven't won on their travels for more than a year and have taken only one point from a possible 24 on the road this season.Hull have won three and drawn one of their last five matches and the Millers' caretaker boss said: "They have grown as a team over the last couple of seasons. (Manager) Liam Rosenior has done a really good job there.

"They play a good, attractive brand of football and will provide us with another tough challenge, like we had on Friday night.

"Obviously the elephant in the room is our away performances. In regards to myself, the coaching staff and the players, we’ve sat down and come up with a plan.

