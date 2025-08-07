Rotherham United defender Sean Raggett. Picture: Jim Brailsford

MISSING man Sean Raggett could be in line for his first match action in seven months as he bids to put his Rotherham United injury nightmare behind him.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The centre-half is back in full training after recovering from the persistent knee issue that restricted him to 11 outings last term following his arrival at AESSEAL New York Stadium on a two-year deal.

A late decision will be made on whether he is included in the travelling party for the Millers' first League One away game of the season at Stevenage on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He's working as hard as he possibly can to return to the team,” manager Matt Hamshaw said. “We might have to tinker with his workload a little bit to make sure he's right.

Rotherham United forward Ciaran McGuckin. Picture Jim Brailsford

“That's absolutely fine. It's just about getting people consistently out on that pitch for us on Saturdays and Tuesdays.”

The availability of the former Portsmouth defender would be a big boost for Rotherham as they have been short on numbers in their backline all through the summer.

Thirty-one-year-old Raggett hasn't made an appearance since Hamshaw's appointment to the hot-seat in March but is well known to the boss who was a coach at New York when the defender had a loan spell there in 2018/19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People know what I think about Sean,” Hamshaw said. “I've got a lot of time for him. He's a great lad, a good character.

“I think he's been unlucky with things that have happened here previously. It's not about the past, it's about now. His attitude since I came in as manager has been fantastic.”

Young attacker Ciaran McGuckin, who rolled an ankle during the pre-season boot camp in Portugal is also back with the main group and is a possible contender for a squad place at the Lamex Stadium

“With Gucks and Sean, it's just a case of making sure we don't rush them back too quickly and that they're 100 per cent okay,” Hamshaw said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McGuckin played in Tuesday's private friendly against Sheffield United – as did Raggett – and his manager added: “We'll see how he comes out of it.”

Meanwhile, teenage forward Josh Ayres is another player taking a full part in training now that he is free of his a quad complaint.