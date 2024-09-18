Rotherham United midfielder Liam Kelly. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United expect to be without key man Liam Kelly when they take on big-spending Birmingham City this weekend.

The midfielder sat out last Saturday's draw with Burton Albion because of the groin strain he picked up a week earlier at Charlton Athletic.

The Millers would love to have the summer signing in their squad for the visit of the high-flying Blues but anticipate the clash coming too soon for him.

“I think that might be a bit of a stretch,” said assistant boss Paul Raynor when the Advertiser asked if there was a chance of the 34-year-old featuring on Saturday.

Kelly has been a big influence in the early stages of the campaign and his presence will be missed against a second-placed City side who are unbeaten in League One.

“Hopefully it's just a couple of weeks,” said Raynor after the Burton game. “He's improving every day.”

Kelly's place against Albion went to Christ Tiehi who was returning from an ankle injury and lasted for 69 minutes before being substituted. Rotherham have their fingers crossed he comes through training this week without any ill effects.

“He was a bit fatigued as he hasn't done a lot of work in the last couple of weeks,” Raynor said. “We pulled him off because we don't want any more injuries for him.”