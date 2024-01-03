Fitness update on Rotherham United forward Fred Onyedinma
The Luton Town loanee hasn't played since the Championship draw with Leeds United five weeks ago and has yet to feature under new boss Leam Richardson.
The 27-year-old limped out of the warm-up at Hull City and into the treatment room with hamstring trouble on November 28.
He is approaching the latter stages of his comeback but Richardson intimated the attacker is not yet ready for selection.
“He's only just stepped on the grass,” the head coach told the Advertiser.
The Millers are next in action on Friday night in the FA Cup third round at Premier League Fulham.