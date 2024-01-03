Register
Fitness update on Rotherham United forward Fred Onyedinma

ROTHERHAM United winger Fred Onyedinma has made a return to outdoor training after being sidelined for more than a month because of injury.
By Paul Davis
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 11:27 GMT
Rotherham United loan winger Fred Onyedinma. Picture: Jim BrailsfordRotherham United loan winger Fred Onyedinma. Picture: Jim Brailsford
The Luton Town loanee hasn't played since the Championship draw with Leeds United five weeks ago and has yet to feature under new boss Leam Richardson.

The 27-year-old limped out of the warm-up at Hull City and into the treatment room with hamstring trouble on November 28.

He is approaching the latter stages of his comeback but Richardson intimated the attacker is not yet ready for selection.

“He's only just stepped on the grass,” the head coach told the Advertiser.

The Millers are next in action on Friday night in the FA Cup third round at Premier League Fulham.

