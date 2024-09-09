Rotherham United defender Sean Raggett. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United are hoping Sean Raggett and Christ Tiehi are ready for first-team action this weekend after the injured duo came close to make last Saturday's clash at Charlton Athletic.

The pair just missed out on places in the squad for the 1-1 draw but are expected to train fully in the next few days and be available for the League One visit of Burton Albion.

Both were in the selection frame the day before the Charlton contest before being ruled out.

“Christ just failed a fitness test,” manager Steve Evans revealed. “At one stage Sean was probably in the team but just wasn't quite right. Hopefully we'll now add two good players to the group.”

Centre-half Raggett has been sidelined since twisting his knee in the Carabao Cup victory over Crewe Alexandra on August 13 while midfielder Tiehi picked up an ankle issue in the August 31 victory over Huddersfield Town.

“The players went to war in that game and all bar Christ came through,” Evans said.

“He got a knock and had been fighting it all week. We tried to get him on the grass on Tuesday and he struggled a little bit with that. We tried to get him out on Thursday and he was out there but just feeling it a little bit.”

Evans has adopted a zero-risk approach to injuries since his April arrival and won't pick anyone who hasn't been given a clean bill of health by the club's medical team.

“The decision is that if you're not 100 per cent, you don't play for me,” he said. “I'm not selecting players who are 75 per cent fit.

“We haven't got one player at Rotherham United – not now, not last year, not the year before, not ever – who can play at 75 per cent and think they're good enough to represent this club and the supporters. That's what's been going on for the last two years.”

Centre-half Zak Jules and winger Jack Holmes travelled with the Millers party to Charlton but didn’t make the matchday 18.