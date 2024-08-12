Midfielder Liam Kelly in pre-season action for Rotherham United at Grimsby Town. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United are hoping to include Liam Kelly and Shaun McWilliams in their squad as they begin their Carabao Cup journey tonight after the pair missed out on league One opening day.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The midfielders travelled with the squad to Exeter City for last Saturday's clash but weren't quite ready for action because of knocks they'd picked up in a competitive in-house match the previous Tuesday.

Both summer signings trained on the pitch before at St James Park kick-off and could be in contention to feature against League Two Crewe Alexandra at AESSEAL New York Stadium this evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talking to the Advertiser following the 1-0 defeat against the Grecians, Evans told the Advertiser: We hope they're okay on Tuesday, particularly Liam.

Midfielder Liam Kelly in pre-season action for Rotherham United at Grimsby Town. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“Shaun has been a little bit behind, as we know; not in terms of injury but in terms of match fitness.

“At one point today we could probably have done with Liam's control of the ball in the middle of the park.”

McWilliams nursed a groin issue during pre-season and appeared only in the final two of the Millers' friendlies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evans said at the weekend that he wasn't planning much of a shake-up for tonight's first-round tie but it would be a surprise if the line-up was too similar to the one against City.

“I have no interest in making changes, we'll try to be strong,” he said. “I've got too much respect for (manager) Lee Bell and the people of Crewe to do otherwise.”

The Alex, who made the fourth-tier play-off final last term, were beaten 1-0 at Barrow in their first league outing of the campaign on Saturday despite having most of the ball.

“They lost narrowly with 60 per cent possession," Evans said. "They have lots of possession. We need to have our game-plan right to combat that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Centre-half Zak Jules is likely to make the squad if he has recovered from the sickness bug that prevented him making his debut at Exeter.

Last season in the Carabao Cup, Rotherham, under Matt Taylor, saw off Morecambe on penalties in the opening round before exiting the competition with a 6-1 loss at Stoke City.