Fitness update on Liam Kelly and Shaun McWilliams as Rotherham United gear up for Crewe Alexandra visit
The midfielders travelled with the squad to Exeter City for last Saturday's clash but weren't quite ready for action because of knocks they'd picked up in a competitive in-house match the previous Tuesday.
Both summer signings trained on the pitch before at St James Park kick-off and could be in contention to feature against League Two Crewe Alexandra at AESSEAL New York Stadium this evening.
Talking to the Advertiser following the 1-0 defeat against the Grecians, Evans told the Advertiser: We hope they're okay on Tuesday, particularly Liam.
“Shaun has been a little bit behind, as we know; not in terms of injury but in terms of match fitness.
“At one point today we could probably have done with Liam's control of the ball in the middle of the park.”
McWilliams nursed a groin issue during pre-season and appeared only in the final two of the Millers' friendlies.
Evans said at the weekend that he wasn't planning much of a shake-up for tonight's first-round tie but it would be a surprise if the line-up was too similar to the one against City.
“I have no interest in making changes, we'll try to be strong,” he said. “I've got too much respect for (manager) Lee Bell and the people of Crewe to do otherwise.”
The Alex, who made the fourth-tier play-off final last term, were beaten 1-0 at Barrow in their first league outing of the campaign on Saturday despite having most of the ball.
“They lost narrowly with 60 per cent possession," Evans said. "They have lots of possession. We need to have our game-plan right to combat that.”
Centre-half Zak Jules is likely to make the squad if he has recovered from the sickness bug that prevented him making his debut at Exeter.
Last season in the Carabao Cup, Rotherham, under Matt Taylor, saw off Morecambe on penalties in the opening round before exiting the competition with a 6-1 loss at Stoke City.
