The wing-back limped out of the 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough on January 20 and has been ruled out until the closing stages of the Championship campaign.

However, the 27-year-old has begun to leave the gym and treatment room to do a restricted amount of outdoor work in his recovery.

“It's a bit slow at the minute,” boss Leam Richardson said. “He's been outside a couple of times but not as quickly as I would have liked or he and the medical team would have liked.

Rotherham United's Cohen Bramall leaves the field at Middlesbrough on January 20. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“I think it's one of those injuries that will go quite slowly but then once it progresses it will progress quite quickly. It's encouraging that he's been able to get out in the fresh air again.”

Meanwhile, centre-half duo Tyler Blackett and Grant Hall, whose seasons have been wrecked by injury issues, have both made a breakthrough in their push for to returns.

The former has been out since been October because of hamstring surgery while the latter has been restricted to just six outings by hamstring and hip problems.

They were finally involved with the main group again last Thursday.