LIAM Kelly is set to board the Rotherham United team bus that makes the long trip to South Wales today after proving his fitness following a minor injury.

The veteran midfielder sat out Tuesday's Carabao Cup win at Salford City to protect a foot issue but was back with the main group at the Millers' Roundwood complex yesterday.

With fellow midfield men Kian Spence and Josh Benson out of action, the 35-year-old is expected to make the matchday 18 for the League One clash at Cardiff City tomorrow.

“Kells is fine,” confirmed assistant manager Dale Tonge. “He's trained fully.”

Rotherham would love to have a new centre-forward in their midst now that main striker Sam Nombe is facing a protracted spell on the sidelines with a groin injury.

They have a specific target in mind as the close of the transfer window draws nearer and Tonge said: "Work is going on in the background."

Meanwhile, Tonge revealed why back-up goalkeeper Ted Cann didn't play in the first-round tie at Salford and is still waiting for his debut following his summer move to AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Cameron Dawson had started the first two league matches and it was a surprise to see Cann remain unused in the cup.

“It was only the third game into the season and Cam has been good in that position,” the number two said. “We want rhythm in the defence. Especially in that area of the pitch, you want continuity when it's all quite new.”

One to watch

Attacking midfielder Joel Colwill has shone against the Millers in the past, scoring twice in a 3-1 FA Cup first-round win for loan club Cheltenham Town at AESSEAL New York Stadium in November 2024. The 20-year-old spent last season with Cheltenham and then Exeter City and has just broken into Cardiff’s first team. His older brother, Rubin, aged 23, also plays for the Bluebirds in midfield.

Form guide

Cardiff are unbeaten in League One so far following a 2-1 home victory over Peterborough United and a goalless draw at Port Vale. They dropped from the Championship to the third tier last term.

Recent meetings

May 4 2024, Championship: Millers 5 Cardiff 2

Tom Eaves 2, Jordan Hugill 2, Sam Nombe

Sep 30 2023, Championship: Cardiff 2 Millers 0

Apr 27 2023, Championship: Millers 1 Cardiff 2

October 29 2022, Championship: Cardiff 1 Millers 0

May 8 2021, Championship: Cardiff 1 Millers 1

Lewis Wing

Feb 9 2021, Championship: Millers 1 Cardiff 2

Matt Crooks

Last time they met

Rotherham ended a miserable Championship relegation campaign with a last-day flourish on May 4 2024 at AESSEAL New York Stadium in Steve Evans’ third match since his return for a second spell in the hot-seat. It was 2-2 just after the break and the home team then ran away with the contest.

Opposition boss

After a playing career as a midfielder that included stints with Sheffield Wednesday and Bury, Brian Barry-Murphy turned to management in 2018 with Rochdale. The 47-year-old Irishman then enjoyed huge success as manager of Manchester City’s elite development squad before becoming a first-team coach at Leicester City under Ruud van Nistelrooy and then head coach at Cardiff in June.

Man in the middle

Thomas Parsons spent three years in the National League before being promoted to the EFL in 2022. The Lancashire official showed 164 yellow cards and eight reds in 35 outings last season. He took charge of a Millers match only once in 2024/25: the 2-1 defeat at Reading in February when the home side were awarded a disputed stoppage-time penalty. Opening day saw him officiating in Luton Town’s 1-0 triumph over AFC Wimbledon at Kenilworth Road.

The odds

The bookmakers are expecting a Cardiff win, offering odds of 7/10 on the Bluebirds and 15/4 on the Millers. A draw is 11/4.