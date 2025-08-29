Kian Spence in action for Rotherham United in pre-season at Harrogate Town. Picture: Jim Brailsford

SUMMER signing Kian Spence heads a trio of Rotherham United players who are on the verge of returning to full training after missing the start of the new League One campaign.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new boy has begun taking part in group workj following a problem with a hamstring tendon and may be in line for a place in the matchday 18 for the first time for the home clash with Exeter City a week tomorrow.

Also at the same stage of their recoveries are striker Josh Kayode, who has been sidelined following a minor knee operation, and young centre-half/midfielder Hamish Douglas who broke down early in pre-season with a knee problem and has also undergone surgery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Kian's been on the grass today," manager Matt Hamshaw told the Advertiser yesterday afternoon. "We'll not rush things. "Him, Josh and Hamish, all three were on the grass. Fingers crossed, if there are no setbacks, we should have them back before too long.

"They've done parts of the session. It was their first day back and there wasn't any contact stuff for them. They've got to go through all of that: contact, striking a ball further and all the rest of the things that come with regular training."

When asked about midfielder Spence's prospects of being involved against Exeter, Hamshaw replied: "We'll see. He's a fit boy.

"I don't want to put undue pressure on any of the three. If you asked them now, they'd all probably say they were fit to play. However, we have to make sure we take the necessary precautions and that they're good to go not just for one match but for a three-game week."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tomorrow's derby at Doncaster Rovers will come to soon for them.

Meanwhile, another new signing, Ar'Jany Martha, will miss the Grecians encounter because he will be away on international duty.

The wing-back has been called up by Curacao, who are managed by Dick Advocaat, for World Cup qualifiers against Trinidad & Tobago and Bermuda.

His absence will be a blow to the Millers as the Dutch-born wing-back has been starting to hit form and scored a fine individual goal in last Tuesday's Carabao Cup tie at Barnsley.