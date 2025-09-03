Rotherham United's Kian Spence.

NEW boy Kian Spence heads a quartet of players who could be in line for first-team comebacks this Saturday as Rotherham United seek to extend their unbeaten home record under Matt Hamshaw.

The midfielder has yet to make his competitive debut following his summer arrival because of a damaged hamstring tendon while striker Josh Kayode (knee) and midfield duo Josh Benson (ankle) and Hamish Douglas (hamstring) have been in the treatment room alongside him.

All are training again and may be in the frame for the weekend's League One visit of Exeter City to AESSEAL New York Stadium where the Millers have yet to taste defeat since boss Hamshaw's March appointment.

“Kian, Josh and Hamish trained really well this morning,” said the manager after Tuesday's Vertu Trophy fixture at Bolton Wanderers. " “‘Benno’ trained as well. It's encouraging to see.

“Whether Saturday comes too soon, we'll see. We'll monitor that. Benno's probably a couple of days behind the other three. We'll see how they come through after today's session, have a look at that tomorrow and then move forward.”

Hamshaw allayed fears that loan striker Kion Etete, who wasn't named in the squad for the Bolton clash, had suffered an injury

“I just left him at home, he's absolutely fine,” the manager said.

Rotherham also rested wing-back Denzel Hall and defender Reece James as both players have had plenty of recent game time while the final signing of the summer, centre-half Thomas Holmes, wasn't eligible to play.

The Luton Town loanee, the second centre-back to join the club in the last few days of the transfer window, was among the men who trained on Tuesday and he will be in the squad for the Grecians encounter.

Rotherham are without injured central defenders Lenny Agbaire and Sean Raggett and Hamshaw said: “It was really important to bring somebody in.

“I've spoken a lot about Tom's Championship experience. The majority of his career has been at that level. I'm really pleased to have him on board and he comes into my team thinking for Saturday.”

The Millers are bidding to put a run of three successive away losses - two of them in cup competitions - behind them.

Meanwhile, first-year pro Kane Richardson, who came on as a substitute in midweek, has joined Northern Premier League East Division side Brighouse on a month's loan to further his experience of senior football.

The teenager will still be able to feature for the Millers in the Vertu Trophy and will continue to train with the first-team group.