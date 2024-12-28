Fitness doubts as Rotherham United prepare for visit of Stockport County
The Millers will definitely be lacking the services of centre-half Sean Raggett and midfielder Christ Tiehi who sat out the clash against Wigan Athletic on Boxing Day because of injuries.
And they may also be missing central defender Jamie McCart and attacker Sam Nombe for their final match of 2024 after the pair limped out of the Latics clash in the second half.
“Jamie had to come off because he was feeling his calf,” said manager Steve Evans following the 1-0 loss at AESSEAL New York Stadium.
“Sam was feeling his ankle. He was asking five minutes before he was substituted if he could come off. We asked him to see if he could run
through it. The kid looked at me and told me he couldn't. We'll see how he recovers. Sam, at his best, is a handful.
“I would say they're both doubtful.”
Stockport, in fifth spot in League One, come to New York to take on 18th-placed Rotherham who will be glad to put the last 12 months behind them after suffering relegation from the Championship and failing to mount a challenge for an instant return.
The injury to McCart is particularly concerning as it's the third time since the summer that a calf issue has sidelined him. “He's had a problem the whole time with it,” Evans said.
There is better news over another centre-half, Zak Jules, and the Millers are hoping he will be available for the County contest after being confined to his sickbed on Boxing Day with a chest infection.
“He pulled out of training on Christmas Eve.” his manager revealed. “The boys had a work-plan for Christmas Day but he didn't feel he was well enough to do that. That automatically ruled him out for Wigan.
“The big man will have a day to recover tomorrow (December 27) and then we hope he bounces into training. He's been playing exceptionally well.”
Like the Millers, Stockport suffered a defeat on Boxing Day, going down 1-0 at Huddersfield Town.
“The staff and I need to go away and reflect and then come back in and lift the players as best we can,” Evans said. “They'll be flat, their confidence will be down.
“By the same token, we're playing against a team who have had a bad result themselves. The expectations and spending power of Stockport mean that they will be thinking that they have to come here and get a result.”
Meanwhile, the boss has gone public with his consternation over fans' reaction to his side trying to keep possession against Wigan rather than risk going forward too quickly.
“We kept the ball really well across the back and into the midfield and the crowd were giving the boys a tough time,” he said. “I've never known that at New York.
“We were playing against a team that likes to counter so we were trying to prevent that.”
