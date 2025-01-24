Rotherham United attacker Sam Nombe. Picture: Jim Brailsford

SAM Nombe is facing a race against time to be fit for Rotherham United's next game.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The striker missed last weekend's win over Charlton Athletic with a hamstring niggle but was expected to train by the middle of the week to put himself in the frame for Saturday's trip to Burton Albion.

However, that hasn't happened and Nombe's involvement at the Pirelli Stadium now hinges on events over the next two days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the Advertiser on Wednesday manager Steve Evans said: “Sam is probably 50:50 for Saturday. If he can train properly on Thursday and particularly Friday, he comes into consideration, of course he does. He's a big, big player for us.

Rotherham United attacker Sam Nombe. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“We're hopeful he'll be able to be included. It will be a decision very late in the week. It will be a ‘no risk’ policy.”

Nombe has been in fine form up front in partnership with Mallik Wilks as the Millers have climbed the League One table since the turn of the year.

Rotherham are fortunate that they have a player of the quality of Andre Green to whom they can turn in the event of their regular starter not being available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Green was Nombe's replacement against Charlton, scored the opening goal and provided two assists.

“Andre did really well,” Evans said. “The boy is a class act.”

Meanwhile, Millers youngster Hamish Douglas’s loan spell at Warrington Town has been extended until the end of February.

The non-leaguers are in 19th spot in the 24-team National League North, which is level six in the English football pyramid.