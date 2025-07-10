Fitness doubt over Rotherham United summer signing Kian Spence
The midfielder has been troubled by severe blisters on his feet in the early stages of pre-season and has been unable to train fully.
He set the fastest time in the club's one-mile testing at their Roundwood base but had to sit out last Friday's summer opener against non-league Parkgate FC and has also been sidelined at times during the boot camp on the Algarve.
“He's still having issues,” said manager Matt Hamshaw on Tuesday. “He's joined in a number of sessions but the blisters keep opening up every day he joins in.
“I think we're going to shut him down again. Whether he's back for Friday, I don't know.”
League One Rotherham face League Two Bromley before flying home at the weekend to prepare for Tuesday evening's pre-season game at another fourth-side tier, Harrogate Town.
Spence, aged 24, joined the Millers last month after rejecting a new contract at Barrow where he'd spent the previous two years and is champing at the bit to pull on his boots.
Hamshaw is fairly relaxed about the situation and expects the newcomer to be quickly back in action.
“He has raw skin on both feet, it's not a major issue," the boss said. “He's probably the fittest kid we've got. We need to let his feet heel. It won't take long.
“The lad just wants to train but, at the same time, he wants to be right. If it was a league game coming up, it would be different, but we don't have to take any risks at this moment.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.