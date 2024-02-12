g

The centre-half was substituted late on in last Saturday's 3-0 loss in the Yorkshire derby at Leeds United after picking up an issue before the break.

Boss Leam Richardson stopped short of describing it as an injury and has his fingers crossed that his in-form skipper will be fit to face the play-off-chasing Tigers at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

“He went down in the first half and was carrying a little bit of something," the head coach told the Advertiser. “He stretched something. It's a leg thing. Don't call it an injury just yet! Let's hope it's just fatigue.”

If Morrison doesn't make it, Rotherham can call on the man who replaced him against Leeds, Cameron Humphreys.

Humphreys is fit again after a long lay-off with hamstring trouble and his derby cameo was his first taste of action since September.

“A little bit of both,” said Richardson when asked if the substitute appearance was to protect Morrison or to give game-time to a player champing at the bit to re-establish himself in the team.

“Mozza's played a lot of minutes and a big thing was trying to get Cameron minutes as well.”

With three other centre-backs out injured, Richardson, who took charge in December during Humphreys' rehabilitation, is delighted to finally have the former Manchester City youngster among his selection options.

“It's huge,” he said. “We've run with one fit centre-half since I've been in the building. In the Championship, that's a really tough challenge.

“Mozza's done terrifically well. He's been very professional and his performance levels have been good. To have another centre-half fit and available is very welcome.”

The Millers will come up against old boy Ryan Giles tomorrow night after the attacking left-back joined Hull on loan from Premier League Luton Town in the winter transfer window.

The 24-year-old had a 23-game loan spell at New York during Rotherham's 2020/21 Championship relegation campaign.