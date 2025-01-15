Cameron Humphreys ticks away the decisive penalty for Rotherham United at Chesterfield. Picture: Jim Brailsford

AFTER four converted penalties came three fist pumps.

Manager Steve Evans was making the most of the moment as he choreographed the cheers of the 900-plus travelling faithful following Rotherham United's success in a penalty shoot-out.

Proceedings between the League One Millers and League Two Chesterfield in the Vertu Trophy Northern Round of 16 clash at the SMH Group Stadium had finished goalless.

But Cameron Dawson had saved a spot-kick and a Spireites player had missed one while Cameron Humphreys had coolly rolled in the tie-settling strike from 12 yards.

The rejuvenated Humphreys couldn't buy game time last month, now he's the main man again.

Joe Powell's skied penalty didn't matter, the Millers were into the quarter-finals.

“We made the big chances, we didn't take them,” Evans said. “It was all about getting through. I think that, possibly, over the 90 minutes we deserved to win it.”

Those big chances on Tuesday night had come in a second half dominated by the visitors. They'd been second best to a lively home side, for whom Armando Dobra caught the eye, before the break but upped their game after the interval.

A spot-kick save by Cameron Dawson for Rotherham United at Chesterfield. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Jordan Hugill volleying over Cohen Bramall's cross following a 70-yard burst by the midfielder was the worst miss of all. Jack Holmes, Jonson Clarke-Harris, Andre Green, Shaun McWilliams and Sam Nombe could all have written their names on the scoresheet.

The display was nothing like as good as the last three in the league but, then, it was nothing like the same team. Evans had kept the backline that had started the win over Bolton Wanderers three days earlier but elsewhere there were seven fresh faces.

Only Bramall staked a claim to stay in the side for Saturday's league visit of Charlton Athletic.

“Cohen put in three balls and it should have been three goals,” Evans said. “We needed our movement to be a little bit crisper and sharper. In fairness to the strikers, it's been a little while since they've got on to the pitch.

“We have to play differently when we've got Hugill and Clarke-Harris together rather than Mallik Wilks and Same Nombe. It's different strengths and different styles.”

Powell lashed his spot-kick so hard and high that it landed back at AESSEAL New York Stadium at about the same time as the team bus did.

No worries. He'd done his job as one of a phalanx of substitutes who'd come on in the second half to up the standards and ensure progress was made in a competition in which Rotherham – the winners in 2022 – are now 13 games unbeaten.

Penalty specialist Dawson didn't have a serious save to make until he denied Kane Drummond in the shoot-out.

“I'm pleased with the back four,” Evans said. “Once again, they were exceptional. We hardly gave Chesterfield a sniff.”

At the end, the manager enjoyed himself as much as the Millers supporters did.

“More than 900 of them, wow!” he said. “When I heard that on the coach on the way here, I nearly changed the team back!”

Four penalties, three fist pumps, two wins from a Wembley return.

Shoot-out: Chesterfield, Banks – scores, Rotherham, Clarke-Harris – scores, Chesterfield, Dobra – scores, Rotherham, Nombe – scores, Chesterfield, Drummond – saved, Rotherham, Odoffin – scores, Chesterfield, Cook – scores, Rotherham, Powell – misses, Chesterfield, Oldaker – misses, Rotherham, Humphreys – scores.

Chesterfield (4-5-1): Ryan Boot 6; Ryheem Sheckleford 6 (Janoi Donacien 73), Tom Naylor 7, Jamie Grimes 8, Branden Horton 6; Bailey Hobson 7 (Ollie Banks 73), Liam Mandeville 6 (Tim Akinola 85), Darren Oldaker 7, Armando Dobra 8, Ryan Colclough 6 (Kane Drummond 59, 6); Bim Pepple 6 (Connor Cook 85). Subs not used: Max Thompson, Ash Palmer.

Rotherham (4-3-1-2): Cameron Dawson 7; Joe Rafferty 6, Hakeem Odoffin 8, Zak Jules 8, Reece James 7; Jack Holmes 4 (Shaun McWilliams 76), Liam Kelly 5 (Cameron Humphreys 76), Cohen Bramall 8 (Ben Hatton 80); Andre Green 4 (Joe Powell 76); Jordan Hugill 4 (Sam Nombe 76), Jonson Clarke-Harris 4. Subs not used: Dillon Phillips, Jake Hull.

Referee: Scott Oldham (Lancashire)

Attendance: 3,517 (943)