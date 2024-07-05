First sight of the new boys, plus Steve Evans' meet-and-greet at tonight's Rotherham United v Parkgate match
The Millers share the non-leaguers' base at Roundwood and the match kicks off there at 7pm in front of a sell-out crowd eager to see some of the club's new recruits in action for the first time.
“It's a whole new beginning,” said Evans who intends to have Rotherham in League One promotion contention next term.
The manager, less than three months into his second spell in the hot-seat, will take time after the game to chat with some of the 1,000-plus spectators.
“I'll certainly be mixing with supporters with the rest of the staff,” he said. “It's great to talk to fans one on one. We won't be rushing away.”
Fitness permitting, all ten of the summers signings could play a part in the game against North Counties East League Premier Division opposition.The Millers and Parkgate enjoy a close relationship and proceeds from the fixture provide a financial boost for the latter.
“We love the Parkgate people,” said Evans. “They are salt-of-the-earth folk.”
The Rotherham squad have been back in raining for more than week now and this morning were put through a tough running session even though they are playing this evening.
They are due to train again tomorrow ahead of a boot camp north of the border.
“Pre-season has gone very well,” Evans said. “The boys have worked incredibly hard. I've never been a manager who thinks you get fit by playing football. You get fit to play football. They've been running really hard.
“After tomorrow, the boys will have a couple of down days before we go to Scotland on Tuesday.”
The Millers will be based in St Andrews on the east coast, north of Edinburgh, for a week.
