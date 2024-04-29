Rotherham United v Sheffield United

Several of them are out of contract at the end of the season and new boss Steve Evans wants to see them in a competitive setting before making a decision on whether any of them will be offered fresh terms.

The manager, back at AESSEAL New York Stadium with number two Paul Raynor for a second spell in charge, is planning to hold a private midweek game so he can cast his eye over attacking midfielder Curtis Durose, winger Joel Holvey and goalkeeper Nat Ford.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more

Another player approaching the expiry of his deal, attacker Ciaran McGuckin, is on loan at League of Ireland Dundalk but has been sidelined for the last month by injury.

Rotherham United youngster Curtis Durose. Picture: Kerrie Beddows

“No decisions have been made yet, the reason being we haven't seen them live in a competitive game,” Evans told the Advertiser late last week.“Of course, we've seen them in training. They've been around the training group since we walked through the door.

“They're all really professional, all keen to be a part of it. We just need to understand whether they would form a real part of it or whether their age allows them still to be here and still developing.

“We'll have a good look. We need to get the lads who we've not seen in action into some sort of competitive action before we play Cardiff City (last-day Championship home clash this Saturday) because then the curtain comes down.”

Holvey, who turns 20 on Wednesday, made one second-tier substitute appearance under former boss Matt Taylor last May and has spent time on loan at non-league Gainsborough Trinity this term.

He and 19-year-old Ford – who made the senior squad for the first time at the weekend for the 2-0 loss at Bristol City – last summer signed one-year deals that the Millers have the option to extend by 12 months.

Durose, aged 20, was on loan at non-league Scarborough Athletic earlier in the campaign and is now back in the Rotherham fold.

McGuckin, also 20, featured three times as a sub in the Championship under Taylor at the start of the season before his temporary switch to Dundalk in February.

Two other young players, centre-halves Jake Hull, 22, and Hamish Douglas, 18, have contracts that run until 2025.

Hull has been on loan at non-league Buxton this season and Douglas at Gainsborough.

The former hasn't played for the Millers since 2021 while the latter, who was rated very highly by Taylor, has yet to make a senior appearance.