Jordan Hugill in first-half action for Rotherham United at Bolton Wanderers. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United kicked off their Vertu Trophy campaign with a defeat on a uninspiring evening at Bolton Wanderers in a match endured by few spectators.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Millers, facing a fellow League One side in the Group E clash, played more than half of the game with a numerical advantage following a dismissal in the home ranks, but rarely looked like levelling up the contest after falling behind before the interval.

Those supporters who’d made the midweek trip across the M62 had little to cheer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham attacked early on and Jordan Hugill should have done better than head wide when Liam Kelly crossed from the right.

At the other end, number-two goalkeeper Ted Cann, finally seeing action after his summer arrival, comfortably dealt with a Chris Forino header and a 20-yard shot from John McAtee while Joe Rafferty put in a superb block on Thierry Gale.

Cann seemed to have fatally hesitated when Marcus Forss was sprung clear but redeemed himself by saving the shot as the home side enjoyed a sustained spell of pressure before and after the half-hour mark.

The first group-stage fixture in this competition – or any of them, for that matter – hardly whets the appetite and the number of Rotherham followers at the game didn’t reach the 150 mark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Much of the ground remained closed and home fans, who hadn't turned out in force either, were housed in one stand down the side of the pitch.

Rotherham were on the back foot and fell behind in the 36th minute when Gale was too quick down Wanderers' left flank and despatched a curling effort into the far corner of the net.

Another fine block, this time from Jamal Baptiste, denied McAtee as half-time approached, before Bolton were reduced to ten men when the man who had scored 15 minutes earlier saw red for a challenge on Rafferty.

The Millers had handed first starts to Cann and another new boy, Baptiste, along with academy graduate James Clarke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With next Saturday's League One clash with Exeter City in mind, they rested a number of senior players and weren't at full strength at the Toughsheet Stadium.

Wanderers, also fielding a weakened side, had Cyrus Christie, Forss and Oliver Smith starting for the first time.

Clarke's header ten minutes after the restart brought a save from Tyler Miller but the visitors weren't really making their extra man count and Ciaran McGuckin's wild effort had the gaggle of away supporters running for cover.

McGuckin did much better in the 66th minute with a glancing header from Kelly's cross that forced Miller into a sharp stop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was Bolton who threatened next, however, and Cann excelled with a double save, first foiling Xavier Simmons and then getting down quickly to keep out Joel Randall’s follow-up.

McGuckin scuffed an improvised attempt wide, Joe Powell was off target with a free-kick and, from there, the contest drifted to a tame conclusion.

A flat end to a flat night.

Bolton (4-2-3-1): Tyler Miller; Oliver Smith (Charlie Warren 79), Cyrus Christie (Josh Dacres-Cogley H-T), Chris Forino, Richard Taylor; Aaron Morley, Xavier Simons (Sonny Sharples-Ahmed 79); Marcus Forss (Ethan Erhahon 61), John McAtee, Thierry Gale; Sam Dalby (Joel Randall 61). Subs not used: Nathan Broome, Ibrahim Cissoko.

Rotherham (3-1-4-2): Ted Cann; Joe Rafferty, Zak Jules, Jamal Baptiste (Joe Powell 62); Liam Kelly; Jack Holmes (Kane Richardson 62), Dan Gore (Shaun McWilliams 62), James Clarke (Josh Ayres 88), Marvin Kaleta; Ciaran McGuckin, Jordan Hugill. Subs not used: Cameron Dawson, Harrison Duncan, Dru Yearwood.

Goals: Gale 36 (Bolton)

Sent off: Gale 45+1 (Bolton)

Referee: Andrew Humphries (Northamptonshire)

Attendance: 2,063 (132)