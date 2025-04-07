Rotherham United manager Matt Hamshaw. Picture: Jim Brailsford

MATT Hamshaw heads into his third match in charge of Rotherham United hoping that the winning feeling will override any fatigue in the Millers camp.

The boss's first two fixtures have both brought victories but next up is a tough test at play-off contenders Bolton Wanderers tomorrow night.

Hamshaw inherited an injury-hit squad and named identical League One starting 11s for his opening games in the hot-seat.

With only striker Josh Kayode showing any sign of leaving the treatment room, the new man may have to trust in the same troops again at the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

Speaking last Saturday, after his side had followed up a midweek triumph at Northampton Town by seeing off Blackpool at home, the manager revealed: “I've said to people, I've been more worried about the Tuesday game – not because of anything about the opposition, but just about us internally.

“However, it's amazing how when you win games your legs are a little bit less tired, your head is a little bit less sore. When you lose games you've got the weight of the world on your legs.”

If Kayode fails to make the matchday 18 after a calf complaint, Rotherham will go into battle against sixth-placed Bolton with seven potential first-teamers out of action.

The match marks the final Tuesday contest of the season, with all of the other five remaining games coming at weekends or over the Easter holiday.

“We'll ride the storm,” Hamshaw said. “It would have been nice if we didn't have this game, if I'm being selfish.

“But we've got it and we'll give it our all. If we blow up after half an hour, we blow up. I can't really change much at this moment. But so what? We don't make excuses, we just keep driving forward.”

Hamshaw has rejuvenated the mood around the Millers since his appointment nine days ago and goals from Hakeem Odoffin and Joe Rafferty against Blackpool sparked raucous scenes at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Odoffin had missed a couple of good chances at Northampton, prompting the boss two say the player owed him two goals before the close of the campaign.

“Haks came up to me after he scored and said ‘It's down to one now’,” he grinned.

Hamshaw has thrown himself into his new role and was planning a busy Saturday evening analysing tomorrow's opponents who had just pulled off a 1-0 home win over Bristol Rovers.

“I'm riding on the crest of a wave,” he said. “That will last for about three minutes and then I'll go home and watch the Bolton match tonight.”