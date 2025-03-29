More concerning was the hostile New York atmosphere and seething mood of the fans.

Rotherham United's Sam Nombe challenges for the ball against Crawley Town. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United sank to a new low against drop-zone opposition amid turbulent scenes at AESSEAL New York Stadium this afternoon.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were persistent boos along with outbreaks of chanting against boss Steve Evans during the worst defeat of the season at the hands of struggling Crawley Town.

Supporters began to leave when the visitors scored their second goal early in the second half and there were further floods of premature departures well before the final whistle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The manager said in the build-up to the League One clash that he retains the full support of chairman Tony Stewart but he cut a lonely figure in his New York technical area.

Rotherham United's Sam Nombe challenges for the ball against Crawley Town. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“We want Evans out,” sang the North Stand.

“You’re not fit to wear the shirt,” they chanted at the players.

Rotherham were close to taking a third-minute lead when Sam Nombe met Louie Sibley's cross with a cushioned volley that bounced off the bar.

At the other end, Bradley Ibrahim wasted the visitors' first opportunity by firing too high from a good position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crawley are in the relegation frame but they played much the better football in the opening stages and Louie Watson went clean through only to hurry his effort and miss the target.

As the home team struggled for possession, Kamari Doyle struck the woodwork and Armando Quitirna was denied by a goalline block.

The Millers couldn't hold out and Doyle swept Town into a 23rd-minute lead with a lovely, curling, first-time finish.

The boos in the home sections of the crowd had begun as early as the 15th minute and they grew louder as the first half progressed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once again, there were numerous empty seats as many fans stayed away in protest at a disappointing campaign.

On 35 minutes, Pelly Mpanzu drove through the Crawley backline but Jonson Clarke-Harris just failed to connect with the cross at the back post.

Seconds later, it was Clarke-Harris who was running in on goal and he came within inches of an equaliser as his hard, low shot hit the post.

Rotherham had come right back into the contest towards the break yet trooped in at the interval, to more boos, a goal behind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goalkeeper Dillon Phillips was watching from the bench after being dropped from the starting 11 following his poor display against Wycombe Wanderers ten days earlier.

That saw Cameron Dawson come in for his first league action since October.

Captaining the Crawley side was Charlie Barker, son of former Millers striker and assistant manager Richie.

Soon after the restart, Dawson kept out a shot from Quitirna, but he was beaten in the 52nd minute when Doyle struck for the second time in the contest and found the bottom corner of the South Stand net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham had made two substitutions at half-time in a bid to revive their fortunes and one of them, Jack Holmes forced a save from Jojo Wollacott on the hour mark.

Sam Nombe twice shot over the bar while between those attempts Dawson had to react quickly to deny Rushian Hepburn-Murphy.

Further salt was rubbed into wounds by late strikes from Gavan Holohan and Panutche Camara.

The loss cost the Millers two places in the table and they are now in 16th spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More concerning was the hostile New York atmosphere and seething mood of the fans.

Rotherham (4-3-1-2): Cameron Dawson; Joe Rafferty, Hakeem Odoffin, Cameron Humphreys, Reece James; Pelly Mpanzu (Jack Holmes H-T), Joe Powell, Louie Sibley (Liam Kelly H-T); Mallik Wilks; Sam Nombe, Jonson Clarke-Harris. Subs not used: Dillon Phillips, Jake Hull, Harrison Duncan, Jordan Hugill.

Crawley (4-2-3-1): Jojo Wollacott; Charlie Barker, Toby Mullarkey, Josh Flint, Jeremy Kelly (Gavan Holohan 83); Liam Fraser, Bradley Ibrahim; Armando Quitirna, Louie Watson (Panutche Camara 45+3), Kamari Doyle (Harry Forster 72, Tyreece John-Jules 83); Rushian Hepburn-Murphy. Subs not used: Max Anderson, Ben Radcliffe.

Goals: Doyle 23, 52, Holohan 84, Camara 87 (Crawley)

Referee: Leigh Doughty (Lancashire)

Attendance: 8,177 (229)