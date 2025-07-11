Rotherham United fans at today's game in Portugal.

MORE than 100 hardy Rotherham United souls travelled abroad to watch the Millers round off their week-long boot camp with a friendly clash in Portugal this morning.

Millers fans hung out flags in the small stand in which they gathered as their League One side won 2-1 against Bromley from the division below.

Chairman Tony Stewart was among the spectators and mingled with supporters before the match along with manager Matt Hamshaw.

Midfield trial duo Dru Yearwood and Josh Benson both made appearances on the Algarve in their bid to win contracts for next season.

Rotherham United followers fly the flag on the Algarve.

Rotherham went in front on 15 minutes when Josh Kayode set up Jordan Hugill to slot the ball home but they were pegged back by a 41st-minute Michael Cheek equaliser.

Benson struck just before the break to restore the Millers' advantage, curling a free-kick over goalkeeper Grant Smith and into the top far corner.

With temperatures well over 30 degrees centigrade, there were drinks breaks in each half.

Hamshaw's men fly home this weekend and are next in action on Tuesday evening at League Two Harrogate Town.

Rotherham first half: Cameron Dawson, Joe Rafferty, Zak Jules, Reece James; Jack Holmes, Dru Yearwood, Shaun McWilliams, Josh Benson, James Clarke, Josh Kayode, Jordan Hugill.

Second half: Ted Cann, Rafferty, Jules, James, Holmes, McWilliams, Liam Kelly, Benson, Joe Powell, Sam Nombe, Hugill.

Yearwood on for Benson 77), Kane Richardson on for Holmes (77).

Bromley first half: Grant Smith, Ashley Charles, Omar Sowunmi, Kyle Cameron, Michael Cheek, Mitch Pinnock, Corey Whitely, Jude Arthurs, Soul Kader, Marcus Ifill, Idris Odutayo.

Second half: Smith, Carl Jenkinson, Deji Elerewe, Cameron, Ben Thompson, Marcus Dinanga, Nicke Kabamba, Will Hondermarck, Josh Tobin, Brooklyn Ilunga, Tade Ibrahim.

Trialist A on Cameron (62), Trialist B on for Smith (70), Trialist C on for Tobin (77).